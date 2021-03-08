What Oprah Winfrey Wore to Prince Harry & Meghan’s Royal Wedding

Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle airs tonight, marking their first time speaking out since leaving royal life.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special will also mark the couple’s first televised interview since announcing their engagement in 2017.

The former talk show host reveals in a promo for tonight’s special that she first connected with Markle in “February or March 2018,” shortly before her impending nuptials, to ask for an interview. While Markle politely declined, The New York Times reported the two met at Kensington Palace when Winfrey was in London. Shortly thereafter, the media maven invited Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, over “for lunch and yoga.”

Winfrey then attended the May 19, 2018 wedding. Find out about her designer duds below:

Winfrey Changed Her Dress Color the Night Before the Wedding

Donning Stella McCartney, Winfrey arrived at the royal wedding in a blush pink dress, featuring a belted waist and lace detailing along the trim.

Yet, that dress was a different color just the night before.

In a video on Instagram, the “Queen of Daytime TV” praised “the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had dressgate – wrong color, now we got the right color.”

As she explained in the caption, Winfrey “realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too ‘white’ for a wedding.”

McCartney is an acclaimed British designer who also dressed Amal Clooney and Markle herself for the event.

“I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress — plenty of people can do that,” McCartney revealed to Elle UK. “She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful.”

She continued, “Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women’s woman played a part. They are all women’s women. It’s a big deal.”

The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, halter-neck sheath from the designer for her reception.

Winfrey Wore a Vintage Philip Treacy Hat

As is custom for British weddings, Winfrey paired her Stella McCartney dress with a wide-brimmed beige hat featuring. pink floral and feather detailing.

On Instagram, the longtime host of The Oprah Winfrey Show revealed it has “been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers.”

Treacy is a London-based milliner who designs “haute couture and ready to wear hat collections and handbags,” according to his website.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were among the royals donning his famous headwear.

Other celebrities wearing Treacy creations included Priyanka Chopra, Victoria Beckham and Charlotte Riley.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/PST, 7 p.m. CST on CBS and the CBS App.

