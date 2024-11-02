‘Our Holiday Story’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Our Holiday Story,” premieres on Saturday, November 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see other behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Our Holiday Story’ Was Filmed in Kelowna & Summerland, Canada

Director Jason Bourque posted on Instagram that he had a blast working on the movie, and tagged his “dream cast” and the “brilliant script” writer. He also revealed the movie was filmed in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.

Castanet reported about the movie being shot in Kelowna, noting that residents might see some familiar faces in the film. Santa Tom (aka Tom Kilner) is referred to as Kelowna’s Santa and he will have a Santa role in the movie too. But his role will be advertising tickets, he shared.

Castanet shared that in 2024 alone, more than 30 film and TV projects were filmed in the valley region.

Some scenes were also filmed in Summerland. Bella Vita Flowers shared in October that they would be in some scenes, along with some other residents and businesses.

Cinemaholic revealed that the scenes on a holiday train were filmed at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway on a 1912 steam locomotive. The venue is located in Summerland, British Columbia, on Bathville Road. The railway offers vintage train rides and is open to the public.

DeLoach posted on Instagram: “I cannot wait for you to watch these wonderful actors this weekend! What a gift it was to play in the sandbox with them.”

“It’s time to throw on your Christmas sweater, pop the bubbly and smell the cinnamon, folks!” she wrote in another post, sharing a cute photo with Christie.

Lisa Durupt, who also stars in the movie, shared: “Very few people make me not laugh, this hard, so often. And I wish I could say this was not the 17th time she tried to make the orange stay in her mouth. But I guess that’s when you know you found someone as ridiculous as you. Love you @nikdeloach even though you forget my birthday every year. I will still gladly put on ridiculous Christmas outfits and behave like 12-year-olds with you in weird cities. Any day of the week.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

As Dave and Nell recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say “I love you” for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Nikki DeLoach stars as Nell. According to her bio, she’s well known for her roles as Lacey Hamilton in “Awkward ,” MJ in “North Shore,” and Brenda in “Days of Our Lives.” And of course, her Hallmark films! Beyond her acting career, DeLoach also co-founded What We Are, a women’s community celebrating authenticity and self-expression. Additionally, she is a dedicated advocate and spokesperson for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Alzheimer’s Association.

She married Ryan Goodell, a former member of the boy band Take 5, in September 2009, Yahoo reported. In April 2013, she announced her pregnancy, and their first son, William Hudson Goodell, was born on October 22, 2013. Their second son, Bennett Christopher Goodell, was born on September 20, 2017 and later needed open-heart surgery, People reported.

Warren Christie is Dave. According to his bio, he was born in Belfast and raised in London, Ontario. He relocated to Vancouver to pursue acting professionally. He has starred in Hallmark Channel originals like “Crashing Through the Snow” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and more recently, “The More Love Grows.” Christie currently stars as Matthew in Freeform’s “The Watchful Eye” and has held notable roles in series such as “The Village,” “The Resident,” ‘The Catch,” and “October Road.”

He’s married to actress Sonya Salomaa.

Also starring, according to IMDb: