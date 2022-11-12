Where Was ‘Our Italian Christmas Memories’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Our Italian Christmas Memories,” premieres on Saturday, November 12, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. The movie stars Sarah Power and Beau Bridges. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see cast stories.

‘Our Italian Christmas Memories’ Was Filmed in Langley, British Columbia

“Our Italian Christmas Memories” was filmed in Canada, including the Langley, British Columbia, region, in August, with filming wrapping in early September.

The preview of the new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas movie reveals that one of the filming locations is the Evolution Pilates Yoga store. The store’s shown during the first few seconds of the sneak peek. This is the locaiton where Power meets Markian Tarasiuk’s character, Dr. Greg, as he gets ready to meet with his patient who is played by Beau.

The movie was directed by Catherine Cyran, a Vancouverite known for “Matchmaker Mysteries” and “Cross Country Christmas. ” The movie’s working title was “Christmas Italiano,” as the director mentions several times on Instagram.

In one post she wrote: “With my dear, dear Beau on ‘Christmas Italiano.'”

In this next crew picture that she posted, we are reminded about how most Christmas movies are filmed during the summer. With everyone wearing shots and tank tops, it must have been a very warm day on set!

“Team ‘Christmas Italiano!’ 🇮🇹” she wrote.

“And that’s a wrap on “Christmas Italiano!” Wonderful cast and pit crew. 😀” she shared on September 4.

A fan and chef got to meet Beau Bridges while they were filming. They shared the post and wrote: “Nice to meet the legendary #beaubridges”

UBCP/ACTRA lists the movie as being filmed from August 15 to September 2, right in the middle of a heatwave that blasted through the West coast of North America.

Meet the Cast of ‘Our Italian Christmas Memories’

Sarah Power, who portrays Anna in the movie, also played the role of Abigail Pershing in “Good Witch” on the Hallmark Channel. According to her bio, her other appearances include “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Killjoys,” “Designated Survivor,” “American Gothic,” and “Rosewood.” In addition, she appeared in the movie “Saw V,” and she is now working on a number of different projects. Power is originally from Newfoundland, although she currently resides just outside of Toronto with her daughter and husband, Peter Mooney.

She recently posted a picture on Instagram, celebrating five years with her partner, Peter Mooney. “5 crazy years later, I have never loved him more✨” she wrote.

Beau Bridges plays Vincent in the film. According to his bio, his career has spanned more than six decades, and he’s earned a variety of acting honors along the way.

In a sweet Instagram post, he recently welcomed his fifth grandchild to the world. “Welcome to the world sweet Parker. Grandchild number 5,” he wrote.

Bridges is a member of the board of directors of the Wishtoyo Foundation, a non-profit organization that employs traditional Chumash values and is committed to promoting environmental awareness and the enforcement of laws protecting the health and environment of local communities. In addition, he is a member of the board of directors for Theatre West, which is Los Angeles’s oldest theatre still in operation.

Beau Bridges returning to the Hallmark Christmas lineup in CHRISTMAS ITALIANO. Pictured here with onscreen wife Michele Scarabelli. Bridges also has a role in the HBO Max movie, A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY, debuting November 24th. 📸 https://t.co/hvW7m7lxG0 pic.twitter.com/bQyxoPmY2I — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 29, 2022

As Sleepy Kitty Paw posted on Twitter, Beau also has another Christmas movie coming out on HBO titled “A Christmas Mystery.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Jesse Irving (RJ Coluccia)

Morgana Wyllie (Ella Coluccia)

Markian Tarasiuk (Dr. Greg)

Gwenda Lorenzetti (Madelynn Coluccia)

Parveen Dosanjh (Nathalie Wolford)

Alisha-Marie Ahamed (Monica Banks)

Michele Scarabelli (Dontata Colucci)

Craig March (Dominic Banks)

Chris Cope (David Reitman)

Johnny Perrotta (Rocco)

Madeleine Kelders (Nurse Ellen)

Michelle Fisk (Diana Rose)

Cassandra Cavalli (Younger Madelynn)

Ella Wejr (Young Anna)

Bentley Storteboom (Young RJ)

Aletheia Berry (Young Ella)

