Paul Campbell Claps Back at Fans Angry Over Hallmark Channel Diversity

Hallmark star Paul Campbell, who recently expressed skepticism about GAC Family, spoke out in defense of a same-sex couple who was featured in a 2021 Hallmark Christmas movie. He didn’t hold back when expressing his feelings and speaking out against people who criticized the movie.

He Defended the Same-Sex Couple in ‘Every Time a Bell Rings’

“Every Time a Bell Rings” included a same-sex couple, Nora (portrayed by Ali Liebert) and Maizy (portrayed by Lyndie Greenwood.) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries tweeted a video of the couple and wrote, “The #hallsparks are in the air for Nora @AliLiebert and Maizy @LyndieGreenwood! Share a Red heart below if you are happy or them!”

The #hallsparks are in the air for Nora @AliLiebert and Maizy @LyndieGreenwood! Share a ❤️ below if you are happy or them! #EveryTimeABellRings pic.twitter.com/k2WPYh30QV — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) December 6, 2021

While many people commented that they loved seeing the couple, others posted opposing viewpoints. Campbell replied to some of those comments.

Gurl, you have GOT to start using commas and apostrophes. It’s impossible to take you seriously. — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 8, 2021

When one person tweeted about answering to God, Campbell replied: “Gurl, you have GOT to start using commas and apostrophes. It’s impossible to take you seriously.”

First of all, Hallmark is not a show. It’s a network. And how would I get in touch with Sodom and Gomorrah? Are they on Grinder or… — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 8, 2021

Someone else commented that this movie “blew it for me” and compared the movie to Sodom and Gomorrah. Campbell replied, “First of all, Hallmark is not a show. It’s a network. And how would I get in touch with Sodom and Gomorrah? Are they on Grinder or…”

Agreed! Thumbs down for love! Who needs it? — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 8, 2021

Another person wrote, “Thumbs down for family friendly” and Campbell replied: “Agreed! Thumbs down for love! Who needs it?”

Sue! Kathy! Sorry to hear you feel that way. I’d like to personally invite you both to go away forever! — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 8, 2021

And he also tweeted, “Sue! Kathy! Sorry to hear you feel that way. I’d like to personally invite you both to go away forever!”

It’s not ignorant hatred. But it is ignorant. And it is hatred. If you’d like more information on that I’d recommend reading… anything? — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 8, 2021

One person tweeted that they were simply disagreeing on “what constitutes family views.” Campbell replied, “It’s not ignorant hatred. But it is ignorant. And it is hatred. If you’d like more information on that I’d recommend reading… anything?”

Negative reviews? Absolutely. Negative, divisive and bigoted comments? Not for one damn second. — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 6, 2021

Someone else tweeted in a different conversation that they felt like Campbell was attacking people on Twitter. He replied, “Negative reviews? Absolutely. Negative, divisive and bigoted comments? Not for one damn second.”

In late October, Campbell also addressed the new TV network, GAC Family. He wrote on Twitter: “I, like everyone else, will be keeping a close eye on the GAC content rollout. If there’s a noticeable lack of meaningful inclusion then, no, I will not be working for that company.”

He said he would be watching the network closely and wouldn’t “be quiet about it” if he felt they weren’t engaging in inclusion. However, he emphasized that he would give them a chance first.

Campbell wrote, “I’m a firm believer in benefit of the doubt, so we shall see.”

Ali Liebert Also Tweeted About the Movie

Liebert, who starred in “Every Time a Bell Rings,” also spoke out on Twitter. Greenwood has not posted to Twitter since July 2020, so she didn’t contribute to the conversation.

lotta folks spewing homophobic hate towards me for #EveryTimeABellRings. i truly don't care. i do think of your kiddos tho. i pray that if they are queer, they are safe and that they find ppl in their life who will love and support them exactly as they are. #familyvalues 🌈 — officially ali liebert (@AliLiebert) December 8, 2021

She wrote, “lotta folks spewing homophobic hate towards me for #EveryTimeABellRings. i truly don’t care. i do think of your kiddos tho. i pray that if they are queer, they are safe and that they find ppl in their life who will love and support them exactly as they are. #familyvalues Rainbow”

Liebert’s many other credits include “One of Us is Lying,” “Van Helsing,” “Family Law,” “Mech-X4,” “Ten Days in the Valley,” “A Gift for Christmas,” “Autumn in the Vineyard,” and more.

