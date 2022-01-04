Paul Greene & Andrew Walker Are Planning a Cruise for Hallmark Fans

Paul Greene and Andrew Walker are hosting a special four-night cruise for Hallmark fans in 2023. Read on for all the details.

The Cruise Departs from Florida in January 2023 & Makes a Stop in Cozumel

The four-night cruise with Hallmark stars Paul Greene and Andrew Walker is kicking off in January 2023. Paul Greene posted about the cruise on Instagram.

He revealed that the cruise is departing on January 12, 2023, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Greene said in his video, “I would personally like to invite you to a vacation experience you’ve never had before. Our special event is called ‘Paul Greene Cruising with Friends.’ It’s a four-night cruise that departs from Port Canaveral, Florida, and sails to fabulous Cozumel, Mexico, on January 12, 2023. What makes this cruise so special? Well, first of all, it will be more like a get-together with you, my friends, with plenty of time to hang out with me and my fiancee, Kate. I’m also bringing along a special guest to join in the fun. Andrew Walker is excited to cruise right along with us.”

Walker also wrote about the cruise on Instagram.

He wrote: “We have a boat! Now let’s fill it with a bunch of great people! Looking forward to bringing our families and friends together on a this one of a kind vacation with @paulgreeneofficial. For more info shoot an email to acruisewithpaul@gmail.com”

Fans responded with excitement and questions.

One fan wrote, “My daughter asked if we could take a family cruise. The next words out of her mouth were…don’t worry mom, it won’t be like the Titanic! 😂😂 Maybe this is the cruise we should do 🛳️”

Another fan wrote, “I turn 50 in Jan in 2023 and plan on cruising…maybe I should take this cruise🤔. I cruised for my 35th, 40th, 45th…why not my 50th!”

Although the post didn’t mention which cruise line, photos in the video featured amenities from Royal Caribbean.

The Cruise Will Include a Concert with Paul Greene & a Private Dinner

Greene said the ship will have a lot of fun activities, including ice skating shows, shopping, a casino, mini-golf, dining, and more. He’s also hosting an exclusive concert for Hallmark fans during the cruise.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind adventure at sea that you will remember for a very long time,” Greene promised in his video.

In his post, Greene added: “We have many events planned, concerts, panels, giveaways, contests and even a few can win a private dinner with us. For more info shoot an email to acruisewithpaul@gmail to save your spot. Limited space available.. this will sell out. so don’t wait. We Can’t wait to meet you in person on a ship of luxury.”

One person replied, “Hope I can go. Never been on a cruise because the idea kinda freaks me out!😉”

Greene answered: “good reason to do it ❤️.”

Another fan replied, “Never been on a cruise, never wanted to go. However, this looks and sound like so much fun❤️❤️❤️❤️”

He also replied to some people, letting them know that he was saving spots for them. Greene’s executive assistant, Ruth Hill, asked others who said they were interested to be sure and email “acruisewithpaul@gmail.com.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup