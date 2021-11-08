Paul Greene & Paul Campbell React to Hallmark Mixing Them Up

Paul Greene and Paul Campbell seem to be part of their own holiday “mix-up.” The two “Pauls” were recently involved in a Christmas mix-up created by The Hallmark Channel’s own publicity tweets. They took the whole thing in stride and made quite a few jokes about it.

The Hallmark Channel Mixed Them Up in a Tweet

On October 24, the Hallmark Channel tweeted a GIF from “The Santa Stakeout,” which stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Campbell. They wrote: “How cute was this moment between Ryan @paulgreenemedia and Tanya @TameraMowryTwo decorating the tree? #Hallmarkies, what are your go to Christmas decorations? #TheSantaStakeout #CountdownToChristmas.”

But there was one glaring problem with the tweet. It wasn’t Greene who starred as Ryan in the movie, but Campbell. Hallmark, however, tagged Greene. Greene is also a Hallmark star, playing the role of Carson on “When Calls the Heart,” along with appearing in Hallmark movies too.

The Two Actors Joked About the Mix-Up

The two actors took the whole thing in stride and made a series of lighthearted jokes about the mix-up on Twitter.

First Greene replied, tagging Campbell to join in: “@ThePaulCampbell and I took turns. Like wrestling. When I was tired he tagged in. This was one of those scenes. #grateful.”

Then Campbell replied to the tweet, writing: “I was positive no one would notice the swap. And yet…”

Greene then wrote: “Easy mistake we are both Canadian, Pauls,tall,dads,fun, we both write, read, hit our marks occasionally. Here is one of my favorite pics with @ThePaulCampbell and our ladies. We are Lucky guys.”

Campbell loved that reply and tweeted back: “Hahahahahaha! Throwing grenades over here.”

Hallmark’s official Twitter account never replied to the tweets about the mix-up. But fans chimed in too.

One person wrote, “I was so confused.”

Another person commented: “Dude, now it’s just getting insulting.”

The actors didn’t appear to be insulted, however. They just had fun with the mixup and then moved on to other topics.

The Two Stars Are Both Actively Involved in Hallmark Productions

Greene plays Carson on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.” His other Hallmark credits include “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” “Christmas in Angel Falls,” “My Favorite Wedding,” “Sweet Home Carolina,” “Campfire Kiss,” “A Wish for Christmas,” “A Christmas Detour,” and more.

It’s not clear if he’ll be returning for season 9 of “When Calls the Heart,” however, At the end of season 8, his character left Hope Valley for what could be as long as two years, and broke up with Faith when he left.

In a podcast interview with Chris McNally in June, Greene said he hadn’t spoken with showrunner John Tinker yet, so he had no idea what was in store for his character Carson next season. However, while season 9 was being filmed, Greene was posting photos on social media from other locations and didn’t appear to have gone to the set for filming. He and his fiance, Kate Austin, are expecting a baby around Thanksgiving.

As for Campbell, he just starred in Hallmark’s 2021 Christmas movie, “The Santa Stakeout.” He also starred in the 2020 movie “Christmas by Starlight,” and other Hallmark productions like “Wedding Every Weekend,” “Holiday Hearts,” “The Last Bridesmaid,” “A Godwink Christmas,” and more.

