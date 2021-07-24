Paul Greene Announces He’s Expecting a Baby: ‘I Love Being a Dad’

Paul Greene, who plays Carson on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” is about to experience a big life change. He announced that he and his fiancee, Kate Austin, are expecting a baby.

Their Baby Boy’s Due Date Is on Thanksgiving

Paul Greene and Kate Austin are expecting their baby boy to be born on Thanksgiving, People reported. They plan to have the baby in Los Angeles and then move to the San Bernardino Mountains in a cabin on the lake.

Greene, 47, said that being a father is a learning experience that keeps him young.

Greene told People:

I love being a dad. It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young. I was born to be a dad.

Austin is about to be a mom at 41 and couldn’t be more excited, she told People. She said she never felt like she needed a child to be complete, but seeing what a wonderful dad Greene already is made her feel ready to be a mom. She said she hopes her pregnancy will encourage older women not to be scared about having a child.

“If a woman is fit and healthy, then it is fine to be older when giving birth,” she said.

She’s been staying active and healthy through her pregnancy, including doing Pilates, walking on the beach, and eating organic food.

Greene shared his announcement on his website with his favorite quote from his interview, where he shared: “Having another baby helps nurture my inner child so I never have to grow up!”

He also shared the news on an Instagram post with a video filmed in the Dominican Republic. He wrote: “We have some exciting News. Little Guy arriving On thanksgiving day. Kates feeling amazing and looking like seriously the hottest ever.”

Of course, some colleagues from “When Calls the Heart” joined in the celebration with congratulations.

Erin Krakow replied: “Congrats! So happy for you guys!”

Andrea Brooks wrote: “WHAT! This is so exciting! I’m so happy for you guys!!!!!! ❤️ congrats to you both! ✨”

Austin also shared the video on Instagram and said that she had wanted to wait a bit before making the announcement.

She wrote:

We filmed this back in Dominican Republic a while back…. @paulgreeneofficial has been busting to share it and announce for months. I finally said yes 😜 Cheers to all the new adventures in store…. excited for this wild ride 🌈❤️🌟 • .ps. I don’t usually sound like I’m a 5 years old but I had no idea what paul was doing when he threw a mic at me for this voice over 😎😝😜 but it’s all fitting I think 😃

Paul Greene Has a Son from a Previous Marriage

This will be Greene’s second time being a dad. He had his first child, Oliver, with his ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher, People reported. Oliver graduated from high school and is an entrepreneur.

Greene said that he and Oliver are close and have a lot of fun playing beach volleyball in California. He and Fletcher broke up when Oliver was two, but he still played a major role in his life because his son lived with both of them.

Greene said this is the perfect time to have a baby, since Oliver is older and pursuing his own interests.

