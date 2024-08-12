Paul Greene Shares Emotional Family Moment: ‘Learn How to Let Go’

Hallmark alum Paul Greene shared an emotional and thankful post about how time flies by as he reminisced about his son’s 21st birthday. The celebrity looked back on the different chapters of his son’s life with gratitude. Fans, colleagues and friends chimed in to encourage him and wish his son a happy birthday.

‘So Many Different Chapters,’ Greene Reminisced

In his Instagram post, Greene talked about all the memories he has of raising his son, Oliver and how everything went by in “a blink of an eye.”

“So many different chapters, so much to love so many moments to reminisce and be nostalgic about,” he wrote. “What a gift it is to be a dad, what a miracle to be this guy’s father.”

He then shared that he’s learned a lot from his son over the years.

“He’s very still he is very present,” he wrote. “He’s very sensitive very open and very loving. This year has been monumental some big challenges and he has risen to them and showing some real grit.. carved himself into a young man. I could not be more proud and more grateful in this moment.”

Then he continued, talking about how life is about both holding on and letting go.

“So much of the journey is learning how to hold on, until the moment you need to learn how to let go…” he wrote. “It ain’t easy, but it’s always worth it.”

Friends and colleagues chimed in to wish his son a happy birthday, including Hallmark alum and Great American Family star Danica McKellar and CBS movie “Fit for Christmas” co-star Amanda Kloots.

Hallmark star Travis Van Winkle commented, “Such a good son. Such a good dad. Such a good life.”

One follower wrote: “Happy birthday to Oliver (love his name). He is a very handsome young man just like his dad. I know you are so proud of him.”

Another follower shared, “My son turned 21 in April, and yes Paul does it fly by. It is a miracle to be parents. From a bit to manhood Oli is the miraculous result of God’s and your love. Happy Birthday Oliver!!! The journey reeeeely begins.”

Paul Greene’s Youngest Son Was Born in 2021

Paul Greene and Kate Austin had a baby boy, also named Austin, in late 2021. Greene was supposed to attend a Christmas Con in New Jersey. However, the birth of his son caused him to cancel his attendance, People reported.

Austin is his first child with Kate, and he was born on December 12, even though he was due on November 25, People shared.

Greene told People he was ready to be a dad again.

“It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience, which keeps me young,” he said. “I was born to be a dad.”

Oliver was born to Greene and his ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher, People reported.

Greene Was Recently Nostalgic About ‘When Calls the Heart’ Too

Greene recently got nostalgic about his past movies too. In July, he talked on his website, the Greene Room Blog, about some of his favorite memories of filming Christmas movies.

The stories include a look back at filming for When Calls the Heart’s Christmas specials. Greene hasn’t been part of the series in some time. He mentioned that he does miss it, but didn’t indicate if there was a chance of his returning.

“I miss the horses and my When Calls the Heart family dearly,” he wrote.

