Paul Greene Is Getting Ready to Film a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Paul Greene, best known by fans as Carson on “When Calls the Heart,” is finally back to filming for The Hallmark Channel. He’s getting ready to film a Christmas movie, which has left fans wondering what his future is on “When Calls the Heart.”

He’s Getting Ready to Film a Christmas Movie in Canada

And he's off. Paul Greene on the way to make his next Hallmark Christmas movie. 📸 https://t.co/C73O7b03qI pic.twitter.com/ErnJ5IDdS3 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 16, 2021

On September 17, shared a video while he was on a road trip between Montreal and Ottawa. He said he had just finished an all-day flight and was in Ontario. He talked briefly about his new movie.

“I haven’t gotten clarity yet if I can share about my co-star yet,” he told his fans. “I’m not sure if I’m allowed to, so I’ve just got to be careful. Wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises or anything, ya know?”

So far, not many details have been released about his upcoming movie.

Greene did say that his album (a project he’s working on outside of Hallmark) will likely be ready in about 30 days.

On September 18, Greene shared an Instagram story that he would be playing live in Ottawa on Sunday and invited his fans to join him. He also shared that he was playing live on YouTube that very night. “And then Kate and I are going live at 5 Pacific to talk about our membership and our masterclass for Forever Young,” he added. So he’s been staying busy while he waits to start filming.

He Said It Was Tough Being Away from His Fiancee While She’s Pregnant

He posted that it was tough being away from Kate while she’s pregnant, “but a Christmas movie must be made.”

📷 I am Just a wee bit obsessed with this stunning woman and this amazing phase of pregnancy. Tuff to be away for the next few weeks. But a christmas movie must be made ❤️ Back soon 🔜 @kate.austin.alchemist we did a shoot with @kkbutter her… https://t.co/G9uFapsvve — Paul Greene Official (@paulgreenemedia) September 16, 2021

Greene announced in July that he and his fiancee, Kate Austin, are expecting a baby. They’re expecting their baby boy to be born on Thanksgiving, People reported. They plan to have the baby in Los Angeles and then move to the San Bernardino Mountains in a cabin on the lake.

Austin is about to be a mom at 41 and couldn’t be more excited, she told People. She said she hopes her pregnancy will encourage older women not to be scared about having a child.

“If a woman is fit and healthy, then it is fine to be older when giving birth,” she said.

Greene, 47, said that being a father keeps him young because he learns so much.

It’s Unclear What the Future Holds for Greene & ‘When Calls the Heart’

Meanwhile, “When Calls the Heart” is still filming in another part of Canada, so it seems more and more likely that Greene won’t be returning to the series in season 9 as Carson. However, it’s not guaranteed and that could still change.

Carson left town for a long fellowship when season 8 of “When Calls the Heart” ended, and he and Faith broke up. The show definitely set things up for Carson to have a long hiatus away from the series if needed.

In a podcast interview with Chris McNally in June, Greene said he hadn’t spoken with showrunner John Tinker yet, so he has no idea what was in store for his character Carson.

“I haven’t personally spoken with John,” he shared in June. “We just never know what’s going on. … I mean, we think we know, but there’s a lot of … even if I did know, I probably wouldn’t share it at this point because I haven’t been cleared or whatever. … I can’t clearly say I’ll be back next year and I can’t clearly say that I won’t.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September 2021 Lineup of New Movies