Paul Greene Dishes on Sacrificing for Hallmark & Missing His WCTH Family

Hallmark alum Paul Greene is sharing behind-the-scenes stories about his Hallmark movies. Greene’s last Christmas movie for Hallmark was “Christmas CEO” in 2021. Since then, he has appeared in a variety of films for other producers and networks, including making some movies for Great American Family.

Greene has been sharing some of his favorite stories from filming Hallmark Christmas movies on his website, called the Greene Room Blog. The stories include a look back at filming for “When Calls the Heart,” and recalling a time that he made a personal sacrifice in order to film a Christmas movie. He has said that he plans to share 12 posts total, and has published six as of the time of this article’s publication.

Greene Said He Misses His ‘When Calls the Heart’ Family

He most recently posted about the “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie called “The Christmas Wishing Tree,” which was filmed back when Daniel Lissing (Jack) was still on the show. The movie premiered in 2017.

He said this was his first movie for “When Calls the Heart” and they had to film in the “sweltering heat” while pretending that the weather was cold and snowy. He said he was still newer to the cast when the movie was filmed. He also revealed that there was an anachronism in the film, where his character Carson gave out a treat that actually wasn’t available yet in that time period.

Greene hasn’t been part of the “When Calls the Heart” cast in some time. He mentioned that he does miss it, but didn’t indicate if there was a chance of his returning.

“I miss the horses and my When Calls the Heart family dearly,” he wrote.

He Shared a Personal Sacrifice He Made While Filming ‘Christmas CEO’

Greene also wrote about “Christmas CEO,” with Marisol Nichols. The movie was filmed in Canada during the pandemic, and the timing was tough for a number of reasons. He said that Kate Austin was pregnant, and being away from her while filming was a “personal sacrifice.”

“Kate Austin was pregnant with our son Austin at the time, making it tough to be away for several weeks. We relied heavily on FaceTime to stay connected and continued our work with the Freedom Alchemist program, where I coached from Ottawa,” he wrote.

Another movie he wrote about was “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” which premiered in 2019. He said it was a busy season for him, because he worked on four projects for Hallmark that year: the movie, a Christmas concert, a “When Calls the Heart” movie and “Christmas Cookie Matchup.”

He also wrote about “Christmas in Angel Falls,” which premiered in 2017. He starred in the film with Rachel Boston and Beau Bridges. He said it was his first time filming in northeast Canada, and he, Boston and Bridges attended a charity event while there.

Lacey Chabert’s Pregnancy Was Hidden During a Movie with Greene

Another movie he wrote about was “A Wish for Christmas,” starring Greene, Lacey Chabert and Andrea Brooks. It premiered in 2016. He said it was his first project with Chabert, and she was very pregnant while they were filming. They had to hide her pregnancy with bags and other props.

“Sometimes, we put in 15 or 16-hour days filming, and Lacey was always just incredible,” he wrote. “Her dedication and professionalism were truly inspiring, and she never let her pregnancy slow her down.”

Greene also wrote about “A Christmas Detour,” which he starred in with Candace Cameron Bure. He said it was his first Christmas film and his second Hallmark movie. And even though the movie took place over Christmas, it was shot during a heat wave in Vancouver, Canada.

Greene’s last movie with Hallmark was “Christmas CEO,” which premiered in 2021. According to IMDb, he’s starred in a number of productions since, including “Autumn and the Black Jaguar,” “Bringing Christmas Home” (Great American Family), “Topanga,” “Fit for Christmas” (CBS) and “I’m Glad It’s Christmas” (Great American Family.)

