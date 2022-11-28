Paul Greene Reveals if Carson Is Returning to ‘When Calls the Heart’

Paul Greene’s character, Carson, has been missing from “When Calls the Heart” for quite some time. Greene recently opened up about his future plans for the popular Hallmark series.

Greene Said He Has a Lot of Other Projects Preventing Him from Returning

In an interview with TV Insider, Greene was asked if fans will ever see Carson Shepherd on the show again. He said that while they were discussing possibilities, he has too many projects right now to commit to the series again.

“There have been talks about some different approaches to completing that storyline or expanding that,” he said. “That falls into the hands of the gods.”

He then elaborated, sharing that he has a lot on his plate right now, and doesn’t have the time to commit to a full series.

“There are so many cool projects I’m involved in,” he explained. “When you’re on a series, you might be able to sneak in one or two things. I loved being on it, but there are so many other projects I wanted to do. I helped produce a pilot. I’ve been involved in a [Jaguar My Love] film for two years that I’m proud of. If I was on a series, that all wouldn’t happen.”

He then added that his new baby has played a role in his decision too.

“I also had a baby and was able to be there for the whole pregnancy,” he said. “I would never give up any of that for extra seasons. I have my gift…I make music, I have a podcast. I’m writing a parenting book. I try to be as present for all the little things. There is the whole fitness side. My wife and I coach people through a transformation process and a program called Freedom Alchemist. I have to tell myself enough to slow down and think about what my main priority is and go from there.”

So it sounds like, based on his responses, that his character won’t be in the new season 10, and there are no concrete plans to bring him back at this time.

Greene’s Baby Boy Was Born in Late 2021

Paul Greene and Kate Austin’s baby boy, also named Austin, was born in late 2021. Austin was born at St. John’s Santa Monica in California about two weeks past the due date, which was supposed to be right around Thanksgiving in 2021.

Greene was supposed to attend a Christmas Con with fans and other Hallmark actors in New Jersey. However, the delayed birth of his son caused him to cancel his attendance, People reported.

In 2022 he filmed two new Christmas movies, neither of which was for Hallmark.

One movie, “Fit for Christmas,” aired on CBS. He starred opposite Amanda Kloots for this film.

The other movie aired on Great American Family and was called “Someday at Christmas.” The movie stars Jessica Lowndes, Greene, and Gladys Knight.

It became apparent that Greene wasn’t likely filming for this season of “When Calls the Heart” when the cast was gathering in Canada to begin filming while Greene was sharing that he was in Los Angeles with Austin, Kate, and his oldest son Ollie.

