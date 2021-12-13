Paul Greene & Kate Austin Celebrate Birth of Baby Boy

Paul Greene’s fiancee, Kate Austin, just gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The couple was expecting the baby right around Thanksgiving, and the birth was about two weeks past the due date. This is Greene’s second child. Greene canceled attending an event with other Hallmark stars in order to make sure he didn’t miss his child’s birth.

Austin Was Born About Two Weeks Past His Due Date

Greene told People: “Our little guy Austin is born! We are tired but beyond happy!… He is a super healthy little boy, and we are thrilled… Kate was amazing through it all.”

Greene, 47, and Austin, 42, were thrilled to share the good news. Austin was born at St. John’s Santa Monica in California. His name matches his mother’s last name. He weighed in at 8 pounds and 2 ounces at birth after what Greene described as a “four-day marathon.”

He was due on November 25 but arrived a couple of weeks late, People reported. Kate Austin wrote on Instagram about the delay: “Love is a waiting game … according to our little dude.”

She wrote: “He is happy as a clam and knows when he wants his birthday to be so we wait…. and in the meantime go on lots of dates. Enjoying the little moments before life will never be the same again. In all ways, wondrous, strange, Magical, challenging and a new capacity for surrender, allowing and patience!! Ready when you are little guy 🤩🥰.”

This is Greene’s second child. He has a son with ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher. Olivier is 18.

About a day before the baby was born, he shared a video update on Instagram.

Greene is an actor known for his role as Carson on “When Calls the Heart.” He starred in a movie with Marisol Nichols this holiday season called “Christmas CEO.” Austin, meanwhile, is studying for a master’s degree in NLP (neuro-linguistic programming), People reported.

Greene Canceled His Attendance at a Christmas Con for His Son’s Birth

Greene was supposed to attend a Christmas Con with fans and other Hallmark actors in New Jersey. However, the delayed birth of his son caused him to cancel his attendance, People reported.

The couple plans to live with Austin in a 3,500-square-foot cabin in the San Bernardino Mountains of California, People reported.

Greene said that while Kate Austin was pregnant, he “sang and played guitar to Kate’s belly… We wanted everything to be beautiful for Austin. We are so excited!”

When Greene and Austin announced their pregnancy over the summer, Green told People that being a father is a learning experience that keeps him young.

I love being a dad. It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young. I was born to be a dad.

Austin told People that she never felt like she needed a child to be complete, but seeing what a wonderful dad Greene already is made her feel ready to be a mom. She said she hoped her pregnancy would encourage older women not to be scared about having a child.

“If a woman is fit and healthy, then it is fine to be older when giving birth,” she said.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies