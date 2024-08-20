Paul Greene Auditioning for One of TV’s Biggest Reality Series

Hallmark alum Paul Greene wants to be cast on one of TV’s biggest reality shows, he announced to his fans. He’s hoping to get a role on “The Voice.”

According to TV Series Finale, “The Voice” is a hugely popular reality series on NBC. The winner gets a $100,000 grand prize and a record deal. During season 25, the live+same day viewers on Mondays averaged 5.413 million viewers. The Tuesday night viewers averaged 4.572 million. (In contrast, for its season 11 premiere, “When Calls the Heart” brought in 1.766 same-day viewers, according to TV Series Finale. For the season finale, it brought in 2.183 million viewers.)

Greene Auditioned for ‘The Voice’ on August 17

In a video for his social media followers posted on August 16, Greene announced that he was auditioning for “The Voice” the next day. He also shared that he’d be doing a live painting with his brother the night before.

“Some exciting news,” Greene said. “I’m auditioning for ‘The Voice’ on Saturday. And more exciting news is today at 5 I’m going live with my brother to do a painting. Now if you want to come on Zoom with us and join the raffle so you can win the painting live, there’ll be a link… My brother is amazing, super talented in his paintings. In one hour he does this, like, masterpiece of Bob Ross styles, so if you haven’t been on a Greene Brothers Cafe yet, this is your opportunity… Wish me luck for Saturday. It’s an interesting thought.”

The next season of “The Voice” premieres on September 23, according to NBC. This season will feature Michael Buble, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg searching for the best singers in the U.S.

According to NBC’s website, you can audition for “The Voice” by creating an artist account online. NBC noted that auditions start with virtual casting calls on the show’s official website. Just create an account and pick your time slot. When your time comes up, according to NBC, you’ll have 90 seconds to introduce yourself, give the name of your song, and sing a verse and a chorus. This can be with a track, an instrument, or a cappella.

After your virtual call, you’ll get an email about your results and, if you move on to the next step, you’ll be asked to send in multiple songs, NBC reported. From there, you might get asked to attend a casting interview to share more about yourself and possibly get asked for more songs.

If you’ve gotten to this point, you might next be asked to meet with network executives and producers, NBC noted. If chosen after this meeting, you’ll be asked to attend a blind audition. This is the part where you will be on the show and get to sing while the judges have their backs turned to you, NBC explained.

Greene did not elaborate on which part of the audition process he’s at.

Hallmark Is Launching Reality Shows for Its New Streaming Platform

While Greene wants a role on “The Voice,” Hallmark is getting into the reality business too. Hallmark’s new streaming service, Hallmark+, launches in September and will feature a number of exclusive, new reality shows. The platform will also air a limited Christmas series called “Holidazed,” Variety reported.

The app’s unscripted reality series will include ones hosted by Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Ashley Williams, and Luke Macfarlane, Variety shared.

Chabert’s series will honor real-life heroes. It’s called “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.”

Brown’s series will travel to impressive festival displays and Bennett’s will search for the next leading Hallmark man. Bennett’s series is called “Finding Mr. Christmas.”

Bennett revealed during the recent TCA panel that the idea for his series was born from conversations he had with friends who were interested in being part of the Hallmark community.

Williams’ series will try to set up adult kids in small towns. It’s called “Small Town Setup,” and is a U.S. version of Keshet Broadcasting’s Emmy-nominated Israeli series “Dear Neighbors,” C21Media reported.

Macfarlane’s will be about home renovations.

Tamera Mowry-Housely will also host a series called “VIP Movie Pass” where she will interview stars of 10 popular Hallmark movies.

The new series “The Chicken Sisters” will also premiere exclusively on Hallmark+.

