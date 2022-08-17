Paul Greene Returning to TV After Long Hiatus

Paul Greene took a long break from TV after his son, Austin, was born. But now he’s coming back. While Hallmark fans are eagerly waiting to find out if Carson will return to “When Calls the Heart” for season 10, actor Paul Greene has been busy filming a new Christmas movie. But this one isn’t for the Hallmark network.

Greene’s New Christmas Movie Will Air on CBS

Greene shared on social media that he’s excited about this new opportunity, and revealed the Christmas movie is going to air on CBS rather than Hallmark.

On August 11, Greene shared a video after attending Christmas Con in California. He wrote that he was leaving to film “a new Christmas movie with CBS.”

Fans had previously hoped he was traveling to Canada to film for “When Calls the Heart,” so a few fans expressed disappointment about that. One fan, _gina_christine, wrote, “So you’re not going to Canada to film S10? 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭 #Hearties miss you!”

Greene also shared a video while flying to Canada to film his new Christmas movie.

On August 16, he shared that he was happy to be back, but also missing his family.

Greene wrote, “I am thrilled to be back in the saddle on set and totally missing the home team in a big way. But I can focus on the huge gift that I had 8 straight months with this little ❤️nugget and delicious quality time with @kate.austin.alchemist and Kate’s mama.”

In an Instagram story, Greene revealed more details about his Christmas movie with CBS.

Greene shared that they had filmed the first day on August 16, and that he’s playing a character named Griffen. He tagged writer Anna S. White in his photo.

On her own Instagram, White shared more details about the first day of filming, writing: “In October 2020 @jacklyncollier introduced me via email to the ever inspiring @amandakloots who had a great idea for a Christmas movie. We developed it together and in December 2020 pitched it to CBS. Since then there’s been lots of notes, lots of zooms and lots of drafts but today we finally started filming! #screenwriter #executiveproducer.”

White recently wrote the “Campfire Christmas” movie that aired on Hallmark.

Amanda Kloots is starring as Audrey in the movie.

In a series of Instagram stories, Kloots shared that Rebecca Budig (@rbjobud) plays Lisa in the movie.

Kloots also shared a photo of the “dream team” and how excited she is about the movie, currently called “Fit for Christmas.”

Kloots is known for co-hosting “The Talk” and starring on “The Irishman.”

Greene Also Recently Shot a Pilot for a Possible TV Series

Greene also revealed on Instagram that he filmed a pilot for a possible TV series called “Topanga.”

In an earlier Instagram post, he shared that it was a “top secret project in Los Angeles.”

He also joked that he had a migraine from trying to keep up with Trevor Donovan at the gym.

When Greene shared his experiences at Christmas Con, fans and colleagues replied to share how much they enjoyed seeing him there.

Lacey Chabert wrote, “Meeting Austin (Green’s newborn son) was my favorite part!”

Ruth Hill, Greene’s assistant, wrote, “You have the best fans in the world Paul & I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this amazing event. @thats4ent knows how to party & I an excited for everything coming your way. You’ve certainly earned it.”

In January, he and Andrew Walker will be headlining a cruise for Hallmark fans.

