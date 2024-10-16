Paul Greene Teases Interest in New Hallmark Movie: ‘Sequel Anyone?’

Paul Greene caught Hallmark fans’ attention after he posted two photos on social media about the network. One of those posts included a screenshot of a Hallmark film with the caption, “Sequel anyone?” The former “When Calls the Heart” star didn’t mention any specific plans for a sequel, but his post intrigued fans who follow him.

Paul Greene Tagged Hallmark in His Post About ‘Anything for Love’

In a series of two posts made to his Instagram Stories in October 2024, Greene posted screenshots of his 2016 Hallmark film, “Anything for Love.” In the first post, he took a picture of the movie as it was airing on TV on the Hallmark Channel and tagged co-star Erika Christensen.

In the second photo, Greene wrote “Sequel anyone?” and also tagged co-stars Ali Liebert, Antonio Cupo, and Patrick Gilmore, along with the Hallmark Channel’s official Instagram account. While Hallmark didn’t respond to the tag with a post of their own, the mention led some to wonder if he might be considering working with Hallmark again at some point.

“Anything for Love” premiered in 2016 and was directed by Terry Ingram. It was part of Hallmark’s Loveuary lineup that February.

Hallmark’s synopsis for the film reads: “Katherine, a high-powered executive who believes men are intimidated by her career, is persuaded by her friend to create an internet dating profile claiming she is an executive assistant. Meanwhile, Jack, a male nurse, creates his own internet dating profile without realizing his best friend has secretly changed his profession to be a doctor. They are matched and find themselves falling in love, but hiding their true identities proves far trickier than expected when Katherine’s ornery and controlling father ends up in the hospital under Jack’s care.”

Hallmark fans still talk about this movie. In a public Facebook group for Hallmark fans, a fan made a complimentary post about the movie earlier this year in February 2024. The post received more than 280 reactions, more than 80 comments, and 14 shares, indicating that fan interest in the movie is still high.

“This is one of my all time favorite! Love this movie!❤️❤️ I watch it every time it’s on,” one person replied.

Another person wrote, “I really liked that movie! I miss Paul Greene on When Calls the Heart!!!”

Greene Said He Misses His ‘When Calls the Heart’ Family

In June 2024, Greene shared some of his favorite stories from filming Hallmark Christmas movies on his website, the Greene Room Blog. In one of those posts, he wrote about the “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie called “The Christmas Wishing Tree.”

“I miss the horses and my When Calls the Heart family dearly,” he wrote.

In those series of blog posts, Greene mentioned several Hallmark movies, looking back fondly on his time with the network.

Greene’s been busy, starring in a number of movies on other networks including “Fit for Christmas” on CBS and “Bringing Christmas Home” on Great American Family.

He also recently wrote a humorous song about his cat and shared a video of his pet making a pretty impressive jump.

Greene’s last movie with Hallmark was “Christmas CEO,” which premiered in 2021.