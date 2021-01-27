Blogger Finds This Photo of Candace Cameron Bure in 1994 History Book

You never know when you might find an unexpected Hallmark appearance in your life. A professional blogger bought a used history book off Amazon, only to find a surprise inside. A signed photo of Candace Cameron Bure from the 1990s was hidden in the pages. She contacted the Hallmark star to confirm the signature was authentic, and Bure said it was really her.

She Bought the Used History Book on Amazon

Hi @candacecbure … today I ordered a used book off of Amazon and I found a picture of you in the book. Is this your handwriting on the back of the picture? 😊 pic.twitter.com/Pqu8wiEuvK — Erica | Lifestyle Blogger & Content Creator (@bloglife_erica) January 21, 2021

Erica, a professional blogger who runs the website Blog Life with Erica, said on Twitter that she bought a used Civil War history book off Amazon, and found the photo of Bure inside the book.

“I literally bought a used civil war history book off Amazon and found it saved inside when it arrived today. The book is old and dingy. It was the last copy available,” she tweeted when someone said that it looked like Bure’s handwriting.

The book had a photo of Bure when she was much younger, and on the other side was a signed message from Bure. The message read: “Hi! Thanks for writing to me, and I hope you continue watching ‘Full House.’ With Love, Candace Cameron.”

In another tweet, she shared that the book was from 1994.

It’s so strange the book is old and dingy and is from 1994. — Erica | Lifestyle Blogger & Content Creator (@bloglife_erica) January 22, 2021

Another person commented that Bure looked like a young teen in the photo. For comparison, here is what Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure looked like when she was 15, around the same age that fans think Bure was when the photo in the history book was taken:

Candace Cameron Bure and her 15-year-old daughter Natasha share clothes! http://t.co/CdPUmZTVfJ pic.twitter.com/6uCJtmO3Z6 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 11, 2014

And speaking of throwback pictures, here’s one of Bure when she was just 5-years-old that she shared on Instagram.

Bure recently completed Season 5 of Fuller House on Netflix, and the show was then canceled. In an interview with Us Magazine, Cameron Bure said that she and other cast members would love to see a sixth season of the show.

Candace Cameron Bure Confirmed She Signed the Photo

Bure responded to the tweet, confirming that yes, she had signed the photo.

Wow! Yup! That’s my writing! — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 22, 2021

“Wow! Yup! That’s my writing!” she tweeted.

Erica wrote back: “Wow!!! So amazing to have found this in a used history book! Books are a treasure and so is finding this treasure between the pages! Thank you for confirming!”

Wow!!! So amazing to have found this in a used history book! Books are a treasure and so is finding this treasure between the pages! Thank you for confirming! ♥️🦋 — Erica | Lifestyle Blogger & Content Creator (@bloglife_erica) January 22, 2021

Erica was so excited to find out that the photo was of Bure.

“It’s still unbelievable!” she tweeted. “I was just looking to buy the last used copy on Amazon of a civil war history book and to have found this is a treasure!!”

Erica is a lifestyle blogger who lives on the East Coast, according to her bio. She’s married and the mother of three children. She started her blog to document her fitness journey while she was pregnant.

She shared on her website: “I started out blogging for myself but once I realized how big of an audience I was actually reaching, my reason for blogging changed. I grew highly motivated to continue blogging in order to inspire others like myself… It is my hope that every wife and mom that comes across my blog is encouraged with motivation and inspiration to find their purpose and passion.”

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?