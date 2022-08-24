SEE IT: Hallmark Star Transforms for Latest Role in Highly Anticipated Series

There is a new Netflix series on the horizon, and there is a star-studded cast attached to it. “Wednesday” will debut this fall, and the first teasers highlighting the incredible transformation of the cast have recently emerged. People are definitely buzzing over everything that has been released so far for this Addams family series, and former Hallmark star Catherine Zeta-Jones provides an especially enticing variation of her “Wednesday” character, Morticia Addams.

Zeta-Jones Nails Morticia’s Vibe

Zeta-Jones appeared in Hallmark’s “The Return of the Native” quite early in her acting career, detailed her IMDb page. When she played Eustacia Vye in the 1994 television movie, she had been acting for just a few years and had appeared in just a handful of projects. It would take a few more years before her breakout role in “The Mask of Zorro,” and she became a major star from there. She won an Oscar for her role in “Chicago,” noted Britannica, as well as a Tony Award in 2010 for her role in “A Little Night Music” on Broadway.

In August 2021, Variety reported that Zeta-Jones would play Morticia Addams in the Tim Burton Netflix series “Wednesday.” “You” star Jenna Ortega was cast as Wednesday Addams, and Luis Guzman of “Shameless” took on the character of Gomez Addams. Isaac Ordonez from “A Wrinkle in Time” portrays Moriticia’s son Pugsly.

Recently, Zeta-Jones shared the first photo of the “Wednesday” crew in character via her Instagram page. Her post received a large and immediate amount of support, as did the video teaser that she posted on Instagram the following day.

Morticia’s Role Is Significant in “Wednesday”

Wednesday Addams | Official Teaser | Netflix Watch the official teaser for WEDNESDAY, an upcoming Netflix series from the imagination of Tim Burton. WEDNESDAY — starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more — is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.… 2022-08-17T15:00:00Z

“You’re a lovely Morticia Addams,” one fan of Zeta-Jones noted on her Instagram post with the character reveal.

“You are so gorgeous I can’t believe it! So unreal,” exclaimed another fan.

“They made the holy move by choosing u as Morticia I already love it oh my god,” declared someone else.

Naturally, Zeta-Jones’ fans were excited to see her “Wednesday” teasers. When the same sneak peek was shared on the Netflix and “Wednesday” Instagram pages, the star’s transformation also impressed many excited fans.

“OMG!!!! @catherinezetajones is perfect for this role,” raved a potential viewer.

As the New York Post shared, the Netflix series revolves around the teenage daughter of the Addams family. Viewers will watch as she attends a boarding school named Nevermore Academy and navigates the challenges of having psychic powers. She will dig into a mystery tied to her parents from their younger years, and there is a serial killer in town who crosses paths with her.

One of the show’s creators, Alfred Gough, told Vanity Fair “The relationship that kind of hangs over the season is really Wednesday’s relationship with Morticia.” He added, “How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?” At this stage, “Wednesday” will air across eight episodes. A premiere date has not been revealed by Netflix yet, but it should debut this fall and additional details should emerge soon.