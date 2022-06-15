PHOTO: Jill Wagner Almost Unrecognizable in New TV Role

Hallmark star Jill Wagner is almost unrecognizable after getting her hair cut for a new TV role. She’s executive producing and starring in a new TV series that’s being produced by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

She’s Sporting a Shorter Haircut for Her Role as Bobby on ‘Lioness’

Wagner showed off her new, shorter haircut on Instagram. You can see the photo here or embedded below.

In her post, Wagner shared that her haircut was for the role of Bobby on Paramount Plus’s new series, “Lioness.”

According to Deadline, “Lioness” is about a group of U.S. female operatives who infiltrate dangerous groups, ranging from cells in Afghanistan to drug cartels. Sheridan wrote the first two episodes. Deadline shared more details about the plot in another article, writing: “Based on a real-life CIA program, it follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.”

Fans and friends alike showered Wagner with compliments after seeing her new photo.

Cameron Mathison wrote, “Omg!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Lacey Chabert wrote, “Gorgeous!!” and Danica McKellar simply replied, “Whoa!!🔥”

Candace Cameron Bure replied, “Stunning.”

Kris Polaha wrote, “Boom!” and then “You look amazing, Jill. Can’t wait to see Bobby in action.”

Here’s a before photo of Wagner for comparison:

Zoe Saldana Is Also Starring in the Series

Zoe Saldana is also going to be starring in the series as Joe and executive producing, Variety reported. Saldana’s credits include “Avatar 2” (post-production, Neytiri), “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie series (Gamora), “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Uhura), “Six Degrees” (Regina), “Haven,” “Temptation,” and more.

Laysla De Oliveira is also starring in the series, Variety reported. De Oliveira stars in “Locke & Key” on Netflix, “Code 8,” “Guest of Honour,” and more.

Nicole Kidman was also rumored to be joining back in February, but there have been no updates on her involvement since.

Jill Wagner Is Starring in a New Christmas Movie with Cameron Mathison

Wagner has been busy. In early May, GAC Family announced that Wagner and Cameron Mathison will be starring in a new movie called “The Christmas Farm,” Deadline reported. Production began in early May.

Wagner plays the role of marketing executive Janie who returns to her small-town hometown after her great uncle willed the family homestead to her. She hosts the town’s annual winter festival at the farm, with the help of her great uncle’s employee, Dylan (played by Mathison.)

GAC Family will kick off its Christmas season of movies on October 28. The network was launched by Bill Abbott, the former CEO of the Hallmark Channel.

Wagner is also going to be attending the annual Christmas Con hosted by That’s4Entertainment, E Online reported. The convention features appearances by Christmas stars from networks like Hallmark, Lifetime, and GAC Family. Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar, Tyler Hynes, Sarah Drew, Nikki DeLoach, Autumn Reeser, Alicia Witt, Jesse Metcalfe, Cameron Mathison, Jack Wagner, Brennan Elliott, and others will also be attending.

In September 2021, Wagner revealed that she had experienced complications after giving birth to her and husband David Lemanowicz’s baby, Daisy. She said it was the toughest 11 days of her life, but it was David’s strength that pulled them through.

