LOOK: Hallmark Releases Photos for Danica McKellar’s Christmas Movie

Crown Media just officially announced Danica McKellar’s new Christmas movie, and Hallmark has already released official photos for the film. The movie, called “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” kicks off Countdown to Christmas in October.

Hallmark Released More than 20 Photos Featuring the New Movie

Crown Media has officially released more than 20 photos for the new movie, “You, Me, & the Christmas Trees.” The photos were part of a new webpage created specifically about the movie and showcasing it as the first Countdown to Christmas premiere.

You can see all the photos in this article, embedded below.

Many photos feature her co-star, Benjamin Ayres.

The decorations set the perfect Christmas theme.

Jason Hervey is also-co-starring.

Hervey also starred in “The Wonder Years” with McKellar.

Ayres, meanwhile, is a popular fixture at Hallmark, having recently appeared in last year’s Christmas movie, “Cranberry Christmas.”

This photo below shows a scene taking place at the 100th annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

McKellar said during filming that it was so hot, she had to put water in her shoes to help her stay cool. She shared this on an Instagram story when she said she couldn’t reveal many details from filming.

The movie was filmed in Canada during a heatwave, but it’s tough to tell from these photos just how hot it was at times.

The movie wrapped filming in mid-August.

McKellar said in an Instagram story shared during filming: “It’s been extremely hot. Like really, really hot.”

Hallmark’s synopsis for the new movie reads: “Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.”

As of the time of this article’s publication, the movie doesn’t yet have a listing on IMDb.

While Hallmark does have an official webpage for the movie, it doesn’t mention when the encore dates will be yet.

A big part of the movie will revolve around trying to resolve a mystery illness that is making the firs die out on her family’s tree farm.

Ayres plays the role of Jack, a fourth-generation tree farmer.

Ayres will play McKellar’s love interest in the movie.

Hallmark has released an official list of many of the movies premiering, but not all of the movies have been announced yet.

However, McKellar’s movie will kick off Countdown to Christmas on The Hallmark Channel.

The new movie is premiering on Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

You can see a full list of the other movies Hallmark has announced so far in Heavy’s story here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies