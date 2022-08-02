PHOTOS: Fans Gush Over Hallmark Star’s Intimate Wedding

Over the weekend, a Hallmark entertainer took a big step in her personal life: she got married. Jodie Sweetin wed Mescal Wasilewski in a Malibu, California ceremony, and everybody showered her with love after she shared the exciting news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sweetin Teased the Big Event the Day Before

The day before Sweetin’s wedding, she shared a major teaser on her Instagram page. “Ooooo… Always nice to have a fresh mani for a special occasion,” she wrote. She also added hashtags stating “stay present” and “enjoy the moment,” and the photo showed her left hand with a glittery pink polish color on her nails along with her engagement ring.

Sweetin revealed her engagement to Wasilewski back in January. “Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures,” she noted in her caption. Quite a few fans commented on Sweetin’s gorgeous ring in her pre-wedding post. Just a handful seemed to make the connection that the manicure was done in preparation for the “Fuller House” star’s wedding.

The following day, Sweetin took to Instagram again and captioned her post, “So…. About last night.” She added a string of emojis and credited the brands and professionals involved in making her big day a special one. The photo Sweetin included in her post showed her walking hand-in-hand with her husband, a huge smile on her face. She was in her wedding gown, holding her bouquet, and it appeared the photo was taken as the two walked past their guests after exchanging their vows.

Fans Were Thrilled for Sweetin

People detailed the newlyweds got married in the backyard of the groom’s brother. The groom cried as he watched his bride walk down the aisle, and the couple relied on family to surround them for the ceremony. The groom’s brother officiated, and Sweetin’s daughters were her bridesmaids. She wanted the celebration to have an “eclectic feeling,” and they only invited about 50 people.

As of a couple of days post-wedding, nearly 240,000 people “liked” Sweetin’s wedding reveal Instagram post and almost 4,000 congratulatory notes flooded the comments section.

“Awwwww. Amazing. Love this. Congrats Jodie! You look beautiful and happy,” read one comment.

“OH MY LANTA!!! CONGRATULATIONS!” wrote someone else, referencing an often-used line Sweetin’s character used on “Full House” and “Fuller House.”

“Congratulations to both of you guys, so happy you found someone who treats you and your girls so good. Wish nothing but the best for y’all’s little family,” noted someone else.

“How rude!….no wait…congratulations is what I meant to say,” teased another person, referencing another Stephanie Tanner “Full House” line.

One fan commented that “of course” Sweetin’s former co-star Bob Saget was looking down on her and giving her a big hug while congratulating her. A wedding attendee commented, “It was magic! The smiles on your faces and the looks in your eyes was nothing short of pure unconditional love! You both deserve this new life! We love you!”

When the groom shared the news on his Instagram page, he noted, “Yesterday I married the love of my life. Today I turned 52. Pretty awesome birthday gift, waking up next to my wife.” In reply, Sweetin commented, “I love you so much!! Last night was the perfect celebration. And I love knowing that we’re husband and wife.”