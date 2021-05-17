Will There Be Another ‘Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’ Movie?

The latest installment of the Hallmark movie series “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” premiered on Sunday, May 17. The latest film, called “Poisoned In Paradise“, is the fourth movie in the series, and some fans are already wondering if there will be a fifth.

The star of the “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” is Jesse Metcalfe, of “A Country Wedding” and “Chesapeake Shores.” Hallmark recently announced in a statement to Deadline that Metcalfe’s time on “Chesapeake Shores” is over and he will not be returning after season five. Metcalfe briefly commented on his exit in an Instagram story. “It’s with a heavy heart that me and Trace will be saying goodbye to Chesapeake Shores,” he said, referencing his character, Trace Riley.

For fans concerned that Metcalfe might be taking a step back from Hallmark altogether, this certainly isn’t the case. In the Deadline statement, Hallmark Channel said they look forward to working with Metcalfe on other projects and confirmed that there will be a sixth “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” film featuring him. “We are currently in development on another movie in the series,” the statement read.

This article will have SPOILERS for “Poisoned in Paradise”, the fifth “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” film.

The Latest “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” Left Some Things Unresolved

In a teaser for the film shared to Metcalfe’s Instagram page, he described it as “the best installment of the ‘Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries‘ yet.” Although “Poisoned in Paradise” ended with the bad guy in handcuffs, not everything in the film was brought to a satisfying conclusion. Metcalfe‘s character Jeff Jackson, a retired Boston detective, is still trying to move on from his past. In the film, Metcalfe gets closer to finding out who shot him in Boston but ultimately doesn’t uncover the truth.

Jeff’s baggage doesn’t just keep him from living a peaceful life on the island, it also affects his relationship with the kind Dr. Zee Madeiras, played by Sarah Lind. Jeff and Zee make progress in the film, enjoying a ride on Jeff’s dad’s restored boat and having dinners together. But the movie ends with Zee asking Jeff if they can take their relationship slow. She doesn’t want to get hurt again and he needs to set the past to rest.

Perhaps the sixth film will finally tie up some of the loose ends in Jeff’s life. Although it’s doubtful he’ll get that quiet island life he was looking for.

What Other Projects Is Metcalfe Working On?

Now that Metcalfe will no longer be a regular on “Chesapeake Shores“, he’ll have more time for other acting projects. According to his IMDb page, he currently has two films in the works. One of his upcoming films, “The Latin in Manhattan,” stars Drea de Matteo of “The Sopranos.” The movie is set in Times Square in the ’70s and ’80s and tells the true story of the adult film star, Vanessa Del Rio.

Metcalfe is also starring in the upcoming trilogy “The Fortress” alongside Bruce Willis and fellow Hallmark actor, Chad Michael Murray. According to Deadline, production for the first film began in Puerto Rico on May 3. Metcalfe will play Willis’s son.

