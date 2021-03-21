‘Mystery 101: Killer Timing’ Cast Includes a Power Ranger

The newest Mystery 101: Killer Timing movie on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries includes a Power Ranger on the cast. Erin Cahill, who is guest-starring in the new movie, began her acting career as a Pink Power Ranger.

Erin Cahill Was a Pink Power Ranger Before Starring in ‘Mystery 101’

Erin Cahill, who is guest-starring in the movie alongside Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha, began her acting career as a Pink Power Ranger. Now she’s starring as Kate in the newest mystery movie.

Please welcome the Pink Power Ranger Erin Cahill to Victoria Comic Con 2015! #VictoriaTxComicCon #victoriacomiccon pic.twitter.com/5nmkhLiT6v — Victoria Comic Fest (@VictoriaComicon) September 7, 2014

According to IMDb, Cahill played the role of Jennifer Scotts, the Pink Power Ranger in Power Rangers Time Force in 2001. She starred in 40 episodes, and also starred in Power Rangers Wild Force along with four Power Rangers videos. According to the Power Rangers wiki, the Pink Ranger is a designation given to one member on most Power Rangers teams. They’re usually a subordinate member, but in Time Force, the Pink Ranger was the leader. Time Force took place in 3000, according to the wiki.

She’s still part of the Power Rangers life, and was part of a fundraising event in July 2020 hosted on Zoom.

She’s starred in numerous movies and TV series since Power Rangers, including Free Ride, General Hospital, Saving Grace, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, Red Widow, Skinwalker Ranch, Stitchers, and numerous Hallmark movies, such as Timeless Christmas, Last Vermont Christmas, and Love Fall & Order. She was also the lead in the 2007 movie Fast Track: No Limits, which was written by Lee Goldberg, who is the co-creator of Mystery 101.

When Cahill’s not acting, she’s helping with charities. She raised money for Toys for Tots in December 2020.

‘Mystery 101: Killer Timing’ Is the 6th Movie in the Series

Mystery 101: Killer Timing marks the sixth movie in the Mystery 101 series. The movie was filmed in Squamish, British Columbia, where the movies are typically filmed for this series.

The synopsis reads: “An escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’s life makes this their most dangerous case yet as Amy and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex to find the connection before it’s too late.”

This sounds like an intense installment in the Mystery 101 series.

Jill Wagner plays the role of Amy. For three seasons, Wagner was the host of Handcrafted America on INSP TV, where she looked for talented artisans around the country. She also hosted Wipeout on ABC for seven seasons, where she encouraged people who were competing in the world’s largest obstacle course.

Kristoffer Polaha stars as Travis. He’s married to actress Julianne Morris and they have three sons. He recently starred in Wonder Woman 1984 opposite Gal Gadot.

Polaha and Wagner have also starred in Pearl in Paradise on The Hallmark Channel.

The Seventh Movie Will Begin Filming Soon

The seventh movie in the Mystery 101 series is actually about to begin filming soon. In an interview, Polaha said they were going to begin filming very soon.

This is great news for Mystery 101 fans who can’t wait to see the newest installment.

