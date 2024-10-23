Hallmark Star Posts Heartbreaking Tribute

Hallmark actress Priscilla Presley took to Instagram to remember her grandson, Benjamin Keough, on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

“You are missed sweet Ben,” Presley captioned an old photo of her and Keough on October 21, 2024.

Keough died by suicide in July 2020. According to TMZ, his autopsy showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the mouth. He was the only son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. At the time of his death, Benjamin Keough was survived by his parents, his sister, Riley Keough, and his half-siblings, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement given to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she added. Lisa Marie Presley was just 54 years old.

Fans Showed Their Support to Priscilla Presley

Shortly after Priscilla Presley, who starred in Hallmark’s “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays,” posted the tribute to her late grandson, dozens of fans took to the comments section with love and support.

“Priscilla we are all thinking about you and your family on this day. Ben was a beautiful gift. Loss is so very hard to understand and deal with Ben is a beautiful Angel in the arms of his beautiful mother. Take comfort in knowing they are blessing your beautiful family. We love you,” one person wrote.

“Happy heavenly Birthday sweet kind Ben🎂 I had the pleasure of meeting you once and you were so kind to the fans! My prayers are with you Priscilla,” someone else said.

“Happy Heavenly birthday Ben. Sending all my love and prayers to you beautiful @priscillapresley and your family on this day. He is with his mama and grandpa looking down on you and protecting you and your family,” a third comment read.

“May he rest in peace dear sweet Ben Happy Heavenly Birthday! Thinking of you and your family,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Priscilla Presley Posted About Benjamin Keough on the Anniversary of His Death

Presley took to Instagram to share a post about her grandson in July 2024.

“Benjamin you are so missed! I love you,” she wrote on July 12. She included some throwback family photos in black and white.

Over the past several years, Presley has often posted about the loved ones that she’s lost. She has shared tributes to her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, in addition to posting about her daughter and her grandson.

For example, in May 2023, Presley posted in honor of her wedding anniversary.

“May 1st. A very special day for Elvis and I. ‘Memories pressed between the pages of my mind”

Memories sweetened through the ages just like wine,'” she captioned an upload. Then, on February 1, 2024, she shared a throwback photo in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

“I miss you ‘Yisa.’ You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom,” Presley captioned the snap.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Star’s Daughter ‘Died of a Broken Heart’