‘Project Christmas Wish’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres Project Christmas Wish on Sunday, December 20, at 10 p.m. Eastern with encores airing throughout the season. The movie is the last new 2020 Christmas movie of the Hallmark season. Read on to learn all about where it’s filmed and meet the cast.

The movie stars Amanda Schull, Travis Van Winkle, and Averie Peters. The synopsis reads: “For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community. As she grants a little girl’s wish for a “Christmas like it used to be,” she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true.”

‘Project Christmas Wish’ Was Filmed in Canada

Project Christmas Wish was filmed in Canada, including Winnipeg, Manitoba, according to IMDb. Pembina Valley Online reported that Carman, Manitoba, was another filming location. So the turnaround for this movie was quite fast.

Filming began October 19 and wrapped on November 6.

Most of the filming for the movie was done in Carman’s downtown region, Pembina Valley Online reported. Some scenes were also filmed at Ryall Park and at local businesses.

Van Winkle shared this behind-the-scenes photo with Schull, writing: “You are ACES. Lovely to spend some Winnipeg time with you.”

The filming brought Christmas early to some locations.

It’s Christmas in November! Lots of sparkle! Looking forward seeing our little hometown in the Hallmark movie, “Project: Christmas Wish” on December 20. pic.twitter.com/1dz2UIqhkO — Mrs. Audrey Ried 🇨🇦 (@ItsmeAudreyV) November 6, 2020

Meet the Cast

Amanda Schull plays Lucy. This was her first project after her son was born in February, TV Goodness reported. If she looks familiar, it’s because she was one of the lead stars in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys and she’s also Katrina Bennett on Suits. She made her debut with the film Center Stage and also starred in the San Francisco ballet for several years. Her other credits include Mao’s Last Danger, Pretty Little Liars (Meredith), Romance Retreat, Murder in the First (Melissa), One Tree Hill (Katie/Sara), J. Edgar, Devil’s Gate, and more. She also starred in Hallmark’s Love Once and Always.

Travis Van Winkle is Lucas. His TV and film appearances include Instinct (Det. Ryan Stock), The Last Ship (Lt. Danny Green for 56 episodes), Hart of Dixie (Jonah Breeland), 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men, Raising Hope, Happy Endings, 90210, Greek, Veronica Mars, Campus Ladies, The OC, Friday the 13th, Transformers, Meet the Spartans, Asylum, Last Call, Accepted, Rites of Passage, Mad Men, Bloodwork, and Hallmark’s Christmas Getaway. He will star as Cary on You in 2021.

Averie Peters is Max. This is Peters’ first speaking role, Winnipeg Free Press reported, but she’s been a background performer in previous Hallmark movies. Two of her stage roles were canceled because of COVID-19, so this opportunity was perfect for her.

Kelly Gillson, her mom, said she was excited from the very first day she was on set. “It was incredible as a parent to sit back and watch her be confident, in character and able to take direction from the director.”

Paul Essiembre also stars in the movie as Tom. His credits include Burden of Truth (Nevin Page), Stand!, The Christmas Club, Always and Forever Christmas, Merry & Bright, One Winter Proposal, Escaping the Madhouse, A Christmas in Tennessee, Under the Autumn Moon, Rescue Heroes (Gil), Flashpoint, Murdoch Mysteries, Follow Me to Daisy Hills, and more.

Amy Groening is is Joan. Her credits include The Secret Ingredient, My One & Only, Spinster, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Hopeless Romantic, Backpackers (Franny), Reign, and more.

Nan Fewchuck, Jan Skene, and Sharon Bajer (as Angela) also star in the movie.

