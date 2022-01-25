Rachel Boston Celebrates Birth of Her Baby Girl

Hallmark star Rachel Boston revealed on social media that she just gave birth to a healthy baby girl. She’s had a whirlwind of a year, having just gotten engaged earlier in 2021.

Her New Daughter Is Named Grace

In an Instagram post, Boston shared that she and Tolya Ashe had named their baby girl Grace.

She shared another photo in a different post, writing “Welcome to the world my little angel!!!! 💗💗💗 Baby Grace is here and our hearts are so very full!!! Thank you to everyone surrounding us with so much love. 💓💓#amazinggrace #2022 #welcomehome.”

Friends, colleagues, and fans all showered her with support and words of congratulations.

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert wrote, “Hi beautiful Grace!!!! So happy for you💕.”

Danica McKellar wrote, “She’s precious!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Cameron Mathison replied, “Sooo beautiful!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Julie Gonzalo, who is starring in a brand new Hallmark mystery movie in February, wrote, “Aww my stars!! Welcome to the world Grace. Congrats mama ❤️”

Emilie de Ravin wrote, “Congrats Mama! And welcome beautiful little baby Grace! 💗💗💗 sending so much love xoxoxo”

The last 12 months have been eventful for Boston. In July of 2021, Boston announced that she was marrying the love of her life, Tolya Ashe.

Ashe is a chef. The two appeared together in an episode of “Home & Family” while the daytime talk show was still airing on the Hallmark Channel.

Boston & Trevor Donovan Worked Together on a New Movie in November

Donovan’s been busy. She and Trevor Donovan, who has starred in movies on both Hallmark and GAC Family, filmed a movie together in November 2021 with the executive producer of “When Calls the Heart,” Brian Bird. The movie was filmed in Colorado and is called “An Engagement Plot.”

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Donovan explained that this was an independent film that was seeking a network. He said they hoped to figure out which TV network was going to air the movie in early 2022. “I’d love for it to end up at GAC,” Donovan told Heavy.

Boston was pregnant while they filmed the movie. She said in an Instagram Story that they were coming up with creative ways to hide her pregnancy.

The author of the book upon which the movie is based, Krista Phillips, said on Facebook that she was excited to see how the movie was coming together.

She also ended 2021 by recording a new song in Nashville just in time for Christmas.

In October she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who continues to hire and support women throughout pregnancy. Taking baby girl to work has been incredibly special!”

Boston has starred in a number of Hallmark movies, including “A Ring By Spring,” “A Gift of Miracles,” “Ice Sculpture Christmas,” “Stop the Wedding,” “A Rose for Christmas,” “Christmas in Angel Falls,” “The Last Bridesmaid,” “Check Inn to Christmas,” “The Christmas Carousel,” and more. She’s also starred in Lifetime movies, including “Holiday High School Reunion” (aka “Christmas Crush”) and “A Christmas in Tennessee.”

Her credits also include “SEAL Team” (as Hannah Oliver), “Kidding,” “The Good Doctor,” “Witches of East End” (Ingrid for 23 episodes), “Black Marigolds,” “Scoundrels,” “Castle,” “The Ex List” (Daphne), “American Dreams” (Beth for 57 episodes), and more.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup