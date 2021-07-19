New Hallmark Mystery ‘Redemption in Cherry Springs’ Cast Details

There’s a brand new mystery movie coming to the Hallmark channel as early as this fall. Here’s the scoop on the plot, the cast, and other exciting details.

When investigative journalist Melanie heads to her hometown of Cherry Springs, she’s looking for a break from her hectic and demanding job. But when her childhood friend goes missing, Melanie springs into action to figure out what happened. Local Detective Jake Collins isn’t keen on Melanie’s methods at first, but the pair end up working together to uncover a truth neither of them can believe.

Judy Smith serves as the film’s executive producer. A former consultant and “fixer” for Fortune 500 companies, Smith entered the entertainment industry as the inspiration for the character Olivia Pope on the ABC drama “Scandal.” Smith was also an executive producer on the show.

This will be Smith’s first project with Hallmark. In a press release via Futon Critic, Smith said, “as a storyteller and communicator, being able to connect with the Hallmark brand is something I’m thrilled about and so pleased to be part of the Hallmark family.”

Let’s meet the cast of this new mystery.

Meet the Cast

Rochelle Aytes stars as Melanie in “Redemption in Cherry Springs.” Aytes previously starred in the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado.” Frankie Faison of “Coming to America” and “White Chicks” plays Aytes’ uncle in the film.

Aytes recently shared an Instagram photo of her and Faison, writing “Had the opportunity to work with this legend a couple of times now! @faisonfrankie you are awesome! It’s always such a joy to be in your presence.”

Keith Robinson plays Detective Jake Collins. Robinson’s previous Hallmark credits include “A Christmas Love Story.” According to his IMDb page, he also acted in the upcoming Hallmark movie “Christmas at the Madison”, parts one and two. Hallmark actor Ashley Williams is an executive producer on the film, which should be out later this year.

Additional cast members include Hannah Lee Sakakibara, Rajiv Sharma, Brinda Dixit, Scott Bryce, and Hannah Barefoot.

Where Was the Movie Filmed?

The Hudson Valley Film Commission shared a casting call for “Redemption in Cherry Springs” on Facebook back in May. The post stated that filming would take place in Newburgh and Beacon, both of which are in New York state’s Hudson Valley. The towns are about fifty miles north of New York City.

Local radio station Q105.7 also advertised the casting call on their website, stating that additional filming might take place in Woodstock, Middletown, and High Falls, New York. According to Q105.7, extras were needed to play crime scene investigators and uniformed police officers. Extras with dogs were also needed.

What Other New Hallmark Mysteries Are Coming Soon?

There’s a brand new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movie premiering on August 22. The film is titled “Honeymoon, Honeymurder” and will involve, you guessed it, Aurora and Nick investigating a murder on their honeymoon.

There’s also a brand new Hannah Swensen mystery, “Sweet Revenge”, premiering on August 8. It’s the first movie in the series since 2017.

READ NEXT: Alexa PenaVega Dreams of Having Another Baby