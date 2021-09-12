Where Was ‘Redemption in Cherry Springs’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new movie on Sunday, September 12, at 9 p.m. Eastern called “Redemption in Cherry Springs.” The movie stars Rochelle Aytes, Keith Robinson, and Frankie Faison.

The movie was filmed under the working title “Beyond Repair: A Melanie Abrams Mystery.” If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again on September 13 at 7 p.m. Eastern, September 18 at 9 p.m., September 22 at 5 p.m., and October 9 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

‘Redemption in Cherry Springs’ Was Filmed in New York

Although many Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, “Redemption in Cherry Springs” is an exception. This movie was filmed in different parts of New York, while Cherry Springs itself is a fictional town.

According to a casting call posted on Backstage, one of the filming locations was in Newburgh, New York, and some background and extras were paid $178 a day to film.

Q105.7 reported that the movie was also filming in Beacon, Woodstock, Middletown, and High Falls regions of New York. Maybrook in Hudson Valley was another filming location, Times Hudson Valley reported.

One of the locations in the movie that some Hallmark viewers might recognize is Main Line Diner in Maybrook, which doubles as Uncle Joe’s Diner, Times Hudson Valley noted.

In case you want to visit Main Line Diner in person to see places where the movie was filmed, here’s a glance at their menu:

Maybrook Mayor Dennis Leahy will also make an appearance in the movie as an extra in two scenes. Leahy told Times Hudson Valley: “It was a great experience and I spoke to the director and producer who both loved their experience in the Village of Maybrook.”

Summer Crockett Moore, who produced the movie, said about Leahy: “He spent the whole day with us. He’s such a delight, he fit right in.”

Another filming location was Wappingers Falls, New York.

The cast shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the movie. Aytes posted this photo with Faison and wrote: “Had the opportunity to work with this legend a couple of times now! @faison.frankie you are awesome! It’s always such a joy to be in your presence!”

Executive producer Judy Smith, a former consultant and “fixer” for Fortune 500 companies, was an inspiration for the character of Olivia Pope on ABC’s “Scandal.”

Production assistant Rachel Priebe also shared some on-set pictures from filming. She wrote: “wow wow wow wow wow. dropped off the map for 3 weeks to help make a movie. there were dogs, a lake, a country club, lost phones, golf carts, a LOT of paperwork, and so many amazing people that made it all happen. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s dismay.”

Rochelle Aytes is Melanie. Her many credits include “SWAT” (Nichelle), “The Lost Boys,” “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado,” “Magic Camp,” “The Purge” TV series (Michelle), “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Hawaii Five-0” (Greer), “Designated Survivor” (Senator Cowling), “Doomsday,” “Mistresses” (April), “Criminal Minds” (Savannah), “My Favorite Five,” “Work It” (Vanessa), “Desperate Housewives,” “Detroit 1-8-7” (Alice), “The Forgotten” (Grace), “Drive” (Leigh), and more.

Aytes is married to CJ Lindsey and they celebrated their five-year anniversary just two weeks ago. She’s part of the charity donation platform DonorSee.

Keith Robinson is Jake. He’s perhaps best known for his role as C.C. White in “Dreamgirls.” His other credits include the upcoming series “Christmas at the Madison” on Hallmark, “Saints & Sinners” (Miles), “Bump,” “A Christmas Love Story,” “Somebody’s in My House,” “GangLand,” “All Eyez on Me,” “Our Dream Christmas,” “One Love,” “Four Seasons,” “Love That Girl!,” “Castle,” “Dogs of Chinatown,” “Dark Blue,” “Canterbury’s Law” (Chester), “Half & Half” (Neil), “This Christmas,” “Over There” (Avery), “All Saints,” “American Dreams” (Nathan), “Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue” (Joel Rawlings),

Robinson’s song, “Happy” was featured in the season 4 premiere of “Saints & Sinners.” While he’s active on Instagram, you can actually see some old photos on his MySpace profile still.

Frankie Faison is Joe. Faison has been part of more than 100 films, TV shows, stage productions, and more. He’s known for his role as Ervin Burrell in HBO’s “The Wire.” Some of his many other credits include “Grey’s Anatomy” (William), “The Expanse,” “God Friended Me,” “The Grudge,” “The Village” TV series (Ron), “The Case for Christ,” “Luke Cage,” “Banshee” (Sugar Bates), “The Good Wife” (Jeremiah), “Assumption of Risk,” “One Life to Live” (Richard), “Splinterheads,” “Messengers,” “Highwaymen,” “All My Children” (Frank), “Prey” (Ray), “True Colors” (Ron), “Cat People,” and more.

Scott Bryce is Dan Birch. His credits include “Beacon Hill” (Tom Preston), “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago PD,” “The Good Fight,” “Blue Bloods,” “Deception” (Frank), “Person of Interest,” “The 47th Floor,” “Gossip Girl,” “30 Rock,” “Law & Order,” “As the World Turns” (Craig Montgomery), “One Life to Live” (Dr. Crosby), “Popular” (Mike), “L.A. Law” (James), “Murphy Brown” (Will), “2000 Malibu Road” (Scott), “The Facts of Life” (Rick), and more.

Hannah Barefoot is Diana Barnes. Her credits include “Good Trouble,” “King Richard,” “Deadly Daughter Switch,” “The Evening Hour,” “Deadly Hollywood Obsession,” “LA’s Finest,” “Lucifer,” “A Bride’s Revenge,” “Kill Thy Neighbor,” “Country Christmas Album,” “Good Girls Revolt,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The ScreenPrinters,” and more.

Hanna-Lee Sakakibara is Rachel Porter. Her credits include “CSI: Vegas,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Dead Friends” (Agnes), “Flashout,” and a series of short films.

Keith Miller is Ryan Monroe. His credits include “Casa Grande” (Noah), “Red Ruby” (Malcolm), “Saved by the Bell” in 2020, “Nowhere,” and more.

Also starring are:

Rajiv Sharma (Tony Porter)

Jace Bently (Lucas Collins)

Brinda Dixit (Sarah Jane Porter)

Eric T. Miller (Andy Wilkes)

Elizazar Jimenez (Teen 1)

Adam Courtney (Teen 2)

Kent Moran (Dominic Peters)

C.J. Lindsey (Trainer)

Anthony Zambito (Gym Clerk)

Kelly Mulvhill (Employee)

Tania Verafield (Emily/Mystery Woman)

Glenn Fleary (Security Guard)

Erin West (Publisher)

Laura Chaneski (Home Health Aide)

Andrea Cirie (Pharmacist)

Melissa Greenspan (Estelle Bradley)

Tricia Merrick (Reporter 1)

Michael Frederic (Reporter 1 – Flashback)

Lipicia Shah (Reporter 2 – Flashback)

Gabriel Pages (Uniformed Cop)

Gary Mahmoud (Dad)

Gary Hilborn (Coroner)

Bucky Wombacher (Bogie the Dog)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September 2021 Lineup of New Movies