‘Right in Front of Me’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel’s newest spring movie, Right in Front of Me, premieres Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini. Here’s a look at where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought it to life.

‘Right in Front of Me’ Was Filmed in Canada

Right in Front of Me was filmed in Canada, including the Vancouver region. Parrish shared these photos in March taken while she was filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, for the movie.

Parrish revealed that this is the first Hallmark movie with two Asian leads.

During quarantine in February before filming, she joked that the self-isolation was turning her into having more “grandma-like” tendencies.

Quarantine hot take: self isolation has refined my “grandma-like tendencies” as @annacathcart calls it…without human interaction, I have fallen asleep at roughly 9:30 pm and woken up roughly 6 am every day 🥳 pic.twitter.com/obrqH3oPfn — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) February 4, 2021

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Carly has a second chance at romance with her college crush but is unable to impress him until her new friend Nick starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.”

Janel Parrish portrays Carly. She was a contestant on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars and placed third. She held the record for the earliest perfect score on the show until her record was later matched by Bethany Mota and Derek Hough.

Her other credits include To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Magnum PI, Until We Meet Again, Holly & Ivy, Mighty Oak, To All the Boys: PS I Love You, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Mona Vanderwaal), Trespassers, I’ll be Watching, Pretty Little Liars, Rosewood, Rush Hour, Celeste & Jesse Forever, 4 Wedding Planners, Heroes (May), and more.

She’s married to husband Chris Long, who recently celebrated his 36th birthday in February. They began dating in 2017 and were married in Hawaii in September 2018.

Marco Grazzini plays Nick. His many credits include Lonestar Christmas, Virgin River (Mike), Christmas Unwrapped, A Valentine’s Match, Kim’s Convenience (Alejandro), The Murders (Pete), Good Sam, The Story of Us, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Highly Functional, The Art of More (Gonzalo), Killjoys, Heroes Reborn, The Flash, The Listener, Awakening, Wishing Well, Deck the Halls, Total Drama (Alejandro), and more.

Grazzini is also taken. He just celebrated six years with Alvina August, who starred in Hallmark’s Love in Design.

They got engaged in 2019.

Anthony Konechny is Matt Parker. His other credits include Supergirl (Raymond Jensen), 2 Hearts, Noelle, Love on the Slopes, The Christmas Train, Home for Christmas Day, When Calls the Heart, Fifty Shades of Grey, Wedding Planner Mystery, Witches of East End, Almost Human (MX-43 ‘1’), The Trainer, The Troop, and more.

Hilary Jardine is Sydney. Her credits include Upload (Mildred), Homeland, A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, Welcome to the Circle, Valley of the Boom, A Brush with Love, Van Helsing (Susan), Hailey Dean Mystery, A Bramble House Christmas, Zoo (Tessa), Somewhere Between (Susanna), Walking the Dog, Army of One, All Things Valentine, Arctic Air, and more.

Also starring are:

Brandi Alexander (Lily)

Clare Filipow (Andrea)

Lindsay Winch (Jackie)

Frank Cassini (Chef Edward)

Frances Flanagan (Patricia)

Jason Cermak (Jason)

Mercedes De La Cruz (Jennifer)

Kandyse McClure (Kira)

Candus Churchill (Kira’s Mom)

Clayton James (Liam)

Beth Trisko (Nick’s Grandmother)

Justin Singh (Front Desk Clerk)

Alexander Lecoy (Delivery Man)

Justin Lacey (Wing Truck Guy)

