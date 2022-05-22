Where Was ‘Rip in Time’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a movie on Sunday, May 22, called “Rip in Time” at 9 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. It’s part of the channel’s summer lineup of new movies. This one stars Torrey DeVitto and Niall Matter. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will also air on May 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern, May 26 at 9 p.m., June 5 at 9 p.m., and June 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

‘Rip in Time’ Was Filmed in New York & Canada

Unlike many Hallmark movies that are filmed in Canada, “Rip in Time” was filmed in New York and Canada. According to Just Jared, Matter and DeVitto were spotted in New York City on April 8 filming scenes for the movie. And according to IMDb Pro, some scenes were also filmed in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Here’s a set of photos that DeVitto shared while filming in Victoria.

Two weeks later, she shared a series of photos from New York City.

She shared this next set of photos a few days later.

The director of the movie is Jessica Harmon. She shared this photo from filming on March 31.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

Kairo Ellis played a young Rip in the movie.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “When organic farmer Sarah meets a man who claims to be from 1787 named Rip Van Winkle Jr., she soon discovers old fashioned romantic feelings that might be just as crazy as his story.”

Torrey DeVitto is Sarah. Her many credits include “The Christmas Promise,” “Chicago Med” (Natalie), “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Army Wives” (Maggie), “The Vampire Diaries” (Dr. Meredith Fell), “One Tree Hill” (Carrie), and more.

According to her bio, her dad played drums for Billy Joel on several multi-platinum album and in live concerts. When she was 12, she played a solo violin piece at Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook’s wedding. She supports PETA, the Humane Society, and is a Hospice Ambassador. She has three pet rescues — Beau, Homie, and Jack.

Niall Matter is Rip. He’s perhaps best known among Hallmark viewers for his role as Nick on the “Aurora Teagarden” mystery series, along with the many roles he’s had in Hallmark movies. He also had a supporting role in “The Predator” opposite Sterling K. Brown. He had a major role in the sci-fi series “Eureka.”

Matter almost died in an oil rig accident, which he says led to his being an actor.

Also starring are:

Eric Keenleyside (Calvin)

Joshua Black (Henry)

Casey Manderson (Ted)

Greg Rogers (Waylon)

Francoise Yip (Dr. Zarkhai)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Dr. Silver)

Troy McLaughlin (Bud)

Roger Haskett (Van Winkle Sr.)

Nathan Parrott (Wiley)

Connor Tait (Teen Rip)

Kairo Ellis (Young Rip)

Wendy Ouellet (Rip Sr.’s Wife)

Kalyn Miles (ER Doctor)

Fei Ren (Surgeon)

Montgomery Bjornson (Professor of History)

Giordana Venturi (Single Woman #1)

Emma Rendell (Single Woman #2)

Many Hallmark fans are excited about this movie and intrigued to see how the unique plotline plays out.

