Where Was ‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new movie, “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,” on Sunday, September 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, and Ella Ballentine. Where was it filmed? Read on to learn all about filming locations and stories from the cast.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch the movie again September 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern, October 1 at 9 p.m., October 3 at 5 p.m., or October 21 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone” was filmed in Canada, mostly on Vancouver Island, according to a video shared by Ballentine. She said she was “endlessly grateful” for her opportunity to be there.

Tonquin Beach (part of Vancouver Island) in British Columbia is another filming location.

Week 2 of the movie finished filming on June 19, Ballentine shared on Instagram.

The movie is based on a book by Phaedra Patrick. The book is her second novel. She wrote on Instagram: “I’m delighted that @hallmarkmovie are making my 2nd novel Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone (known as Wishes Under the Willow Tree in the UK) into a film! What a fantastic cast, and the script is lovely too. It’s going to be gorgeous 💕”

Patrick owns a writing shed that looks positively cozy.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Benedict Stone and his wife, Emilia have separated after 10 years of trying for a baby. Benedict wants Emilia back, but Emilia needs space to figure out what she needs. So, when Benedict’s teenage niece Gemma mysteriously arrives on his doorstep his life is turned upside down. Benedict and his brother have been estranged for two decades but Gemma assures him her dad knows she’s there. When Gemma finds out that Benedict and Emilia are separated, she makes it her mission to get them back together. Love conquers all, doesn’t it?”

Tom Everett Scott is Benedict. His credits include “Sister of the Groom,” “Council of Dads” (Scott), “The Healing Powers of Dude” (Marvin), “God Friended Me,” “13 Reasons Why” (Mr. Down), “I’m Sorry” (Mike), “Danger One,” “Scream: The TV Series” (Kevin), “Christmas Connection,” “La La Land” (David), “Reign” (William), “Forever,” “Brave Town,” “Z Nation” (Garnett), “Beauty and the Beast” (Sam), “Southland” (Det. Russell Clarke), “Law & Order” (Donald Shalvoy), “Cashmere Mafia,” “Saved” (Wyatt), “ER” (Eric), “Do Over” (Joel), “Philly” (Will), “The $treet” (Jack), “Grace Under Fire” (Matthew), “The Love Letter,” and more.

Ella Ballentine is Gemma. Her credits include “The Dark and the Wicked,” “L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables” (Anne Shirley), “Black Conflux,” “Against the Wild 2” (Emma), “Saving Hope,” “Milton’s Secret,” “The Captive,” “Time Tremors” (Medie), and more.

Mia Maestro is Emilia. Her credits include “Mayans M.C.” (Sederica), “The Binding,” “End of the Century,” “Nashville,” “Scandal” (Elise), “The Strain” (Nora), “Hannibal,” “Grand Street,” “The Twilight Saga” (Carmen), “Crusoe” (Olivia), “The Music Never Stopped,” “Water and Salt,” “Alias” (Nadia), and more.

Alison Araya is Adriana. Her credits include “Family Law,” “Mystery 101,” “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries,” “The Christmas Yule Blog,” “If I Only Had Christmas,” “Julie and the Phantoms” (Aunt Victoria), “Sleeping with Danger,” “The Neighbor in the Window,” “Lost in Space” (Aubrey), “Riverdale” (Ms. Weiss), “Love You to Death,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Altered Carbon,” “Arrow,” “Second Chance,” “Ties That Bind” (Victoria), “Fear the Walking Dead” (Maria), “The Whispers,” “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” and more.

Also starring are:

Matt Hamilton (Charlie)

Viv Leacock (Harry)

Andy Nez (Owen)

Matthew James Dowden (Lawrence)

Francesca Bianchi (Maggie)

Austin Trapp (Steve)

Samuel Braun (Sean)

Roark Critchlow (Reggie)

Stephanie Florian (Diane)

Georgie Daburas (Joseph)

Rochelle Greenwood (Jenny)

Quinten James (Young Benedict)

Cameron Hallman (Young Charlie)

Heba Shire (Customer)

Andy Canete (Waiter)

Alec Santos (Tony)

Maddy Hills (Lisa)

Xander (Kimberley the Cat)

