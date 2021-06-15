Hallmark Announces First New Film of ‘Fall Harvest’ Lineup

The Hallmark Channel may be in the middle of its Summer Nights movie lineup, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already looking ahead to crisp fall days and cozy sweater nights.

The first film of Hallmark‘s annual Fall Harvest, “Roadhouse Romance”, will premiere on September 11 at 9 pm ET. The film stars Lauren Alaina as Lieutenant Callie Jackson, who returns to her hometown after a military tour only to find that things aren’t how she left them. The family business is struggling and Jackson’s old flame has moved on.

But a charming TV director, played by Tyler Hynes, comes to town and shows Jackson that her best days are ahead of her. Deadline reports that Alaina, an award-winning country artist, will perform two original songs from her upcoming album in the film. The songs are titled “Run” and “What Do You Think Of.”

This is Alaina’s Hallmark Debut

You may know the singer, songwriter, and actress from season 10 of “American Idol.” She finished in second place, after Scotty McCreery. Alaina’s previous acting credits include the TV movie “Road Less Traveled” and an appearance on an episode of “Nashville.” This will be her Hallmark Channel debut.

Alaina announced the upcoming film in a recent Instagram post, writing “HallMARK your calendars. My movie with @hallmarkchannel comes out September 11th #SurpriseNumberOne.” What could surprise number two be?!

Hynes, Alaina’s co-star is no stranger to the Hallmark channel. He has appeared in films such as “Winter in Vail“, “The Mistletoe Secret“, and most recently, “Sweet Carolina.”

According to Hynes, his fans (called “Hynies”) have been onto this latest project for months now. In an Instagram post announcing the film, Hynes wrote “#Hynies ur ability to guess who I’m working with or what the movie’s about is something else.”

What Can We Expect from the Film?

Deadline reports that “Roadhouse Romance” was directed by Paul Ziller and written by Sally Robinson. Ziller has a long list of Hallmark directing credits to his name, including the “Ruby Herring Mysteries” and “Good Morning Christmas!” Ziller knows how to deliver movies that Hallmarkies love.

Robinson, the film’s writer, is new to Hallmark but wrote the TV movie “Steel Magnolias” which features themes of friendship and love similar to those often found in Hallmark movies.

As part of the Fall Harvest lineup, you can expect plenty of lovely fall scenery in “Roadhouse Romance.” This movie is sure to get you in the mood for apple picking and pumpkin spice lattes.

When Will the Rest of the Fall Harvest Films Be Announced?

Hallmark movies are typically filmed about three months in advance of their air date, depending on scheduling and other factors. It’s possible that some of the other Fall Harvest films are currently shooting and will not be announced until they are completed.

In the meantime, don’t miss the next two Summer Nights movies, “Her Pen Pal” and “Sand Dollar Cove.”

“Her Pen Pal” (starring Mallory Jansen and Joshua Sasse) premieres June 19 at 9 pm ET and “Sand Dollar Cove” (starring Chad Michael Murray and Aly Michalka) premieres June 26 at 9 pm ET.

