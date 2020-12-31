Rose Parade 2021 on Hallmark: Lineup of Performers, Hosts & Special Guests

The parade must go on. Even though the Rose Bowl Parade for 2021 was canceled, a Rose Parade special is still airing Saturday, January 1, on The Hallmark Channel. Here’s a look at the lineup of performers, hosts, and special guests who will be part of the event.

How to Watch the Parade Special

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is hosting a special called The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration which starts at 11 a.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Central/8 a.m. Pacific) on Friday, January 1, on The Hallmark Channel. The special is pre-taped and will air for two hours.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel it’s on in your region. If you prefer to stream the event online (or any other Hallmark show), you can use PhiloTV, FuboTV, Vidgo, or Sling TV.

The Lineup of Performers & Guests

There’s a pretty impressive lineup for the Rose Parade, The Pasadena Tournament of Roses shared. The celebrities you will see include:

Daddy Yankee, a multi-award-winning singer, actor, and producer

Shanola Hampton of Shameless on Showtime

Laurie Hernandez, Olympic gold and silver medalist on the 2016 Women’s Gymnastics Team

Emeril Lagasse, chef and TV personality and the Grand Master of the 2008 Rose Parade

Matt Leinart, 2019 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee and former NFL player

Rita Moreno, Oscar, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner and a Grand Marshal in the 2020 Rose Parade

Vin Scully, Dodgers announcer for more than 65 years and the Grand Marhal of the 2014 Rose Parade

Rascha Polanco, star of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, The Irishman, When They See Us, and more

Gary Sinise, actor and 2018 Rose Parade Grand Marshal

There will also be multiple musical performances during the two-hour special. These include:

Sheryl Crow, nine-time Grammy winner

Mickey Guyton, Grammy Award nominee for Best Country Solo Performance for Black Like Me

Tori Kelly, multi-Grammy award winner

Lady A, seven-time Grammy award-winning country trio

Rascal Flatts, “the most awarded country group of the last decade”

The War and Treaty, a husband-and-wife duo from Nashville who debuted in 2017 and performed at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

The Special Will Look Different Depending on Which Channel You Watch

The NBC edition of the special will be hosted by Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The KTLA version will be hosted by its own anchors, Variety reported.

David Eads, Executive Director/CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, told Variety: “As we worked with our broadcast partners to put the show together we filmed it in a variety of segments that will be pieced together and the broadcasters have the ability to use their discretion in how they want that show to look. Because it was important that each broadcaster have a show original to their network. And then we also had left time for our broadcast partners to insert their talent and gave them time to insert segments that they might want to do. The show was produced in a very flexible manner, what you see on ABC will not probably be exactly what you see on NBC or Univision or KTLA.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that you will also see marching band performances during the special, along with Rose Bowl Game football highlights, a look back at some of the best floats from past parades, a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into creating a Rose Parade float, and New Year’s wishes from around the world.

The two-hour pre-taped special was filmed in different locations, including the Grande Ole Opry and the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Entertainment Weekly shared. COVID-19 protocols were followed for any new footage that was filmed for today’s special.

The original plans for the 2021 parade, which would have centered around the them “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” will be used for the 2022 parade, Variety reported.

