Where Was ‘Round and Round’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas movie, “Round and Round,” premieres on Sunday, December 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg and Rick Hoffman. Read on to see behind-the-scenes stories and learn about where it was filmed.

‘Round and Round’ Was Filmed in the Maple Ridge, Canada, Region

According to IMDb, “Round and Round” was filmed east of Vancouver, BC, in a town called Maple Ridge. The website states that the residence of Rachel’s parents featured in the film was recorded in Maple Ridge.

The movie was directed by Stacey N. Harding, produced by Charles Cooper, and written by Tamar Laddy. Director of photography was Koty Bannouvong.

Harding wrote about the movie: “such a fun collaboration with so many humans airs tonight on Hallmark. Hopefully you enjoy it as much as we did making it!! 🕎❤️”

According to her LinkedIn, “Round and Round” was filmed from March through May in the Vancouver, Canada, region.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?”

Vic Michaelis plays Rachel. According to her bio, she’s a frequent participant on Dropout TV, a streaming platform dedicated to non-scripted comedy. Michaelis has participated in “Make Some Noise,” “Breaking News,” and, most recently, the concluding four-episode season of the program “Game Changers.” Clips from Michaelis’ episodes have garnered millions of online views. The second season of “Make Some Noise” and the sixth season of “Breaking News” premiered in June 2023.

Bryan Greenberg is Zach. According to his bio, he’s best recognized for his role as Jake Jagielski on The CW’s “One Tree Hill,” Greenberg also stars in the HBO series “How to Make it in America,” created by the team behind “Entourage.” Additionally, he stars alongside Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake in Screen Gems’ “Friends with Benefits.” He’s also in the fifth and sixth seasons of Mindy Kaling’s “The Mindy Project” on Hulu.

Greenberg’s film and TV credits include “The Kitchen,” “Prime,” “A Short History of Decay,” “Bride Wars,” “The Perfect Score,” “October Road,” HBO’s “Unscripted,” “The Tick,” “Bessie,” and “Vice.”

Rick Hoffman plays Stan. According to his bio, he’s part of the Showtime series “Billions,” starring alongside Paul Giamatti and Damien Lewis. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the eccentric lawyer Louis Litt in all nine seasons of “Suits” on USA Network. Hoffman’s contributions to feature films include roles in Eli Roth’s “Hostel” and Clint Eastwood’s “Blood Work.” In addition, he’s made appearances on TV shows like “Ballers,” “Samantha Who?,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and “Philly.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Nicole Oliver (Joanna)

Paula Shaw (Grandma Rosie)

Amitai Marmorstein (Seth)

Marnie Mahannah (Shoshana)

Jess Smith (Bex)

Morgana Wyllie (Cynthia)

David Attar (Adam)

David Epstein (Josh)

Deimon Slagg (Harvey)

Miles Marthaller (Noah)

Jeff Gladstone (Busker)

Suzanne Ristic (Mildred)

Panou (Fire Captain)

Kelly Bastard (Young Joanna)

Tal Shulman (Young Stan)

Nicco Del Rio (Andy)

