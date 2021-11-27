‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas’: Where It’s Filmed & How to Watch

GAC Family just launched in late September, and the new TV network is already airing 12 new Christmas movies this year. Jen Lilley’s “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” which premieres on Saturday night, November 27, is one of those new movies. She stars opposite Brendan Fehr. Lilley also stars in a number of Hallmark movies, including last year’s “USS Christmas.”

“Royally Wrapped for Christmas” airs on Saturday, November 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific on GAC Family.

‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Royally Wrapped for Christmas” was filmed in Canada, including in a number of prominent Ottawa locations, CTV News reported. Some of the Ottawa filming locations included ByWard Market, Knox Presbyterian Church, Sparks Street, and The Global Centre for Pluralism.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Lindsay Palmer, the NY director of an international charity organization, is called to the Kingdom of Veronica by the royal family who runs the foundation to interview for the job of overseeing the whole operation. As Lindsay is put through the interview process, she ends up finding true love with the prince.”

Lilley announced the movie in August while she was on the Hallmark Happenings podcast talking about “A Little Daytime Drama.” It began filming on September 7 and wrapped on September 24.

Jen Lilley announces on the Hallmark Happenings podcast that she'll star in ROYALLY WRAPPED FOR CHRISTMAS, set to shoot soon in Ottawa, and appearing on the newly launched GAC network this holiday season. https://t.co/fyGYXW7gHG — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 28, 2021

Lilley co-founded Christmas Is Not Cancelled, with the goal of spreading Christmas cheer all year long. The organization offered a Royally Wrapped for Christmas Interactive Experience that’s now sold out. It included six surprise gift boxes to open during the commercial breaks, Bingo games to play during the movie, and a handwritten note autographed by Lilley, along with a cookie recipe from the movie.

The official cookie for the movie is are Cookie Dough Sandwiches.





Play



Christmas Is Not Cancelled Join Jen Lilley and #GACfamilyTV at christmasisnotcancelled.com/, and make a difference in a child’s Christmas this year! Please help #ChristmasIsNotCancelled to raise 20,000 toys for Marine #ToysforTots Foundation, so thousands of families across the nation can receive the gift of Christmas. Then, be sure to join us on Saturday, November 27 at 8 pm ET… 2021-10-27T00:00:03Z

Lilley teamed up with GAC Family this year to give 20,000 toys to Toys for Tots.

She also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming.

Lilley stars in the movie. Her credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Vivian), “Chronicle Mysteries,” “Reservation Road,” “See Jane Date,” “Guiding Light,” “General Hospital” (Rae Cummings), “One Life to Live” (Gretel Rae Cummings), “Port Charles” (Dr. Rae Cummings,) “All My Children” (Rae Cummings,) “Another World” (Felicia Gallant for 1,067 episodes), “As the World Turns,” “The Montefuscos,” and more.

Brendan Fehr also stars. His credits include “The Night Shift” (Dr. Drew Alister), “Wander,” “Brotherhood,” “Entertaining Christmas,” “Wrapped Up in Christmas,” “Wyonna Earp” (Ewan), “Better Call Saul,” “Longmire,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Silent Night,” “Nikita,” “And Baby Will Fall,” “Bones” (Jared Booth), “Samurai Girl” (Jake Stanton), “CSI: Miami” (Dan Cooper), “Roswell” (Michael Guerin), and more.

Fehr is filming a short film, Baron and Toluca, that received $187,341 on Indiegogo. The description for the movie reads, “[The movie] follows ex co-stars and exes in real life, Jake Baron (Brendan Fehr) and Toluca Mendez (Majandra Delfino) as they find themselves reunited in a familiar town in New Mexico. But when they experience a blackout and find themselves branded (and naked!) they must set aside their bickering and team up to unravel the eerie abductions that threaten to take them for good.”

Both acted together on Roswell and felt that nothing on TV recaptured the show’s magic after it was canceled. They wanted to recapture the feeling with this movie.

How to Watch ‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas’ on TV or Online

If you’re interested in “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” you can catch it on TV or streaming.

To watch online, try PhiloTV, FuboTV’s “fubo Extra” add-on, Sling TV’s Orange or Blue package with the Heartland Extra bundle, DirecTV (Ultimate or Premier packages), Frndly TV, and more. See Heavy’s story here for details on how to check out any of these services for free.

Here are the TV channels where GAC Family is currently available:

More channels are expected to be added soon.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies