Rumors Swirl About a Possible Hallmark Christmas TV Series

As we wait for Hallmark to officially announce its full slate of Christmas movies, rumors are swirling about what might be part of the lineup. One of those rumors is that Hallmark isn’t just premiering Christmas movies this year — it’s premiering a Christmas TV series also. That would be a big change for the network if the rumor turns out to be accurate.

One Source Says the Christmas TV Series is for Hallmark

According to Hollywood North Buzz, a new TV series about Christmas is currently being filmed for Hallmark. It’s important to note that Hallmark itself hasn’t yet confirmed this rumor. But Hollywood North Buzz has been known to be a reliable source.

They reported: “Hallmark’s new Holidazed series follows six families living on the same cul de sac as they deal with the joys and chaos of being home for the holidays.”

According to the report, David Weaver is the director and the series will be filmed from September 19 through December 12. (It’s not clear if this means it might not be for this coming season or not.) Little Engine, Unity Picture Groups, and Hallmark are listed as the producers.

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw — which is known for sharing accurate news about romcom TV movies — also shared that a Christmas TV series is being filmed, but they weren’t positive yet if it was for Hallmark.

If HOLIDAZED is for Hallmark, not sure if it would be for this season or next, but actually feeling fairly confident about 37 of 40 promised additional Christmas movie titles and think all 40 might actually all be in production by early October—that's early by Hallmark standards pic.twitter.com/razvwJ96ta — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 17, 2022

The account wrote, “That limited series HOLIDAZED, about a group of neighbors celebrating the season, set to start filming next week in B.C., now hearing could be for Hallmark, and David Weaver set to direct all or most eps If true, that’s a very interesting new Christmas direction for the network.”

The Twitter account had previously guessed that this limited series might be for a streaming service.

Very interesting…A limited series, most likely for streaming, now in pre-production and set to shoot starting next month through December in Victoria, B.C., called HOLIDAZED from the executive producers behind ISN'T IT ROMANTIC and 13 GOING ON 30. — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 12, 2022

The series is being filmed in Victoria, British Columbia.

David Weaver Is Directing the Series

David Weaver is directing the TV series. According to IMDb, he directed the Brennan Elliott/Amanda Schull movie that just aired for Hallmark called “Marry Go Round.” He’s also directed “Butlers in Love,” “Open by Christmas,” “Raise a Glass to Love,” “Wedding March 6,” “Playing Cupid,” “If I Only Had Christmas,” “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas,” “Christmas Town,” Bottled with Love,” and more.

If the name “Holidazed” sounds familiar to you, it might be because Jennie Garth, Cameron Mathison, and Kristin Booth starred in a Christmas movie called “Holidaze” back in 2012. This was one of those alternate universe stories where a workaholic wakes up in an alternate universe.

Interestingly, this one appears to have been an ABC family movie, rather than a Hallmark one.

If the rumors end up being true, this would make “Holidazed” one of the first limited series that Hallmark has aired. Hallmark is currently working on two new series and filming the newest season of “When Calls the Heart.” The final season of “Chesapeake Shores” is airing.

One of Hallmark’s new series, “Ride,” will premiere in 2023. According to a press release shared with Heavy, “Ride” takes place in Colorado and follows the lives of three strong women in the Murray family, who are part of a rodeo dynasty.

Hallmark is also working on “The Way Home,” a new series from the creators of the popular Canadian series, “Heartland.” This new primetime TV series is a family drama spanning multiple generations, except it has a time travel twist, Deadline reported. The series focuses on three generations of women who are part of the Landry family, along with a mystery that fractured their family a long time ago.

