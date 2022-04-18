Ryan Paevey & Ashley Williams Starring in New Summer Hallmark Movie

Ryan Paevey and Ashley Williams are starring in a new Hallmark movie premiering this summer. The movie is called “Two Tickets to Paradise.” Read on for all the details below.

The Movie Is Being Filmed on Location in Hawaii

The movie is being filmed in Oahu, Hawaii’s Royal Hawaiian Resort, Variety reported. Williams and Paevey are starring in the lead roles. Mary-Margaret Humes is also starring.

“Two Tickets to Paradise” is executive produced by Jason Sallee and written by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft, Variety reported. Producers include Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio.

According to Variety, the synopsis for the movie reads:

Hannah Holt (Williams) and Josh Wyatt (Paevey) have both just been stood up at the altar, and as chance would have it, sit down next to each other in the park. Meeting each other turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations as they try to turn lemons into lemonade. Soon after they embark, they realize they have landed at the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Josh introduces Hannah to his friend from the past, Alice (Humes), who lives on the island and shares her wisdom with the heartbroken duo. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help learn from one other to enjoy their vacations.

Paevey and Williams both shared the news on their Instagram stories by re-sharing a story that Hallmark posted making the announcement.

He’s also been sharing photos from Hawaii while filming. For one, the day before the announcement, he tagged the photo in Honolulu and wrote, “Someday, I think I’ll live here.”

Azriel Dalman replied, “Well this gig looks pretty good!”

Paevey also shared a photo from Ka’ena Point Trail Hike and wrote, “It’s always a good idea to go exploring. Climbed Ka’ena point with some good friends, and showed ‘em around my fav north shore spots. Was a good day. : )”

Williams also posted a photo from when she was in Hawaii a few days before the official announcement was made.

Williams most recently starred in the “Sister Swap” movies that premiered on Hallmark in the Christmas 2021 lineup. She’s currently listed on IMDb as also starring in nine episodes of “Amber Brown,” which is in post-production. She also starred in the “Christmas in Evergreen” series, “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” “Holiday Hearts,” “Northern Lights of Christmas,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show” (Jeannie for 23 episodes), “How I Met Your Mother” (Victoria for 16 episodes), “Warehouse 13,” “Saving Grace,” “Novel Adventures,” “Huff,” “Good Morning Miami” (Dylan for 40 episodes) and more.

Paevey most recently starred in “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “A Little Daytime Drama,” and “Coyote Creek Christmas” for Hallmark. He’s been in numerous other Hallmark movies, and also starred as Nathan West for 284 episodes of “General Hospital.”

Humes starred in “A Valentine’s Match” in 2020, “A Feeling of Home,” “Winter Love Story,” “Christmas in Love,” “Home By Spring,” “Matchmaker Santa,” and more. She was in 93 episodes of “Dawson’s Creek” as Gaily Leery, along with 19 episodes of “Eerie, Indiana” as Marilyn Teller.

