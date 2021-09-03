Ryan Paevey Filming Christmas Movie Premiering This Year on Hallmark

Ryan Paevey has been filming a new Christmas movie for Hallmark that is set to debut this year. The movie is called “Coyote Creek Christmas.”

He’ll Star Opposite Janel Parrish

Hallmark's COYOTE CREEK CHRISTMAS, starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey, wrapping up its first week of filming in B.C. 📸 https://t.co/tpvrBAARAw pic.twitter.com/mAYMFkY0Nj — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 21, 2021

According to IMDb, Paevey will star opposite Janel Parrish in this new Hallmark movie. David Strasser is directing. Also starring are Ana-Maria Alvarado, Adriana Ravalli, Daylin Willis, and Manny Hernandez.

Paevey’s previous credits include “A Little Daytime Drama” which just aired on The Hallmark Channel, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “A Timeless Christmas” which aired in 2020, “Matching Hearts,” “Christmas at the Plaza,” “A Summer Romance,” “Hope at Christmas,” and the “Mr. Darcy” movie series for Hallmark. He also starred as Nathan West on “General Hospital.”

Parish’s credits include starring as Margot in the “To All the Boys” series of movies, “Right in Front of Me,” “Holly & Ivy” (a 2020 Christmas movie for Hallmark), “Pretty Little Liars” (Mona), “Until We Meet Again,” “Heroes” (May), and more.

Azriel Dalman is also starring.

Azriel Dalman on the set of Hallmark's COYOTE CREEK CHRISTMAS, which is in its final day of filming. 📸 https://t.co/89iu9C7K1J pic.twitter.com/YV6lFHNvQN — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 2, 2021

The movie wrapped its first week of filming on August 21, according to @SleepyKittyPaw. But according to a post by Dalman, it’s still filming.

Dalman wrote in another post that they have “a million adorable photos we cannot post yet.” This is his first Hallmark movie, but he’s also starring in a movie with Halle Berry.

Producer Antonio Cupo Said He Had ‘The Best Crew’ for the Movie

As filming on COYOTE CREEK CHRISTMAS winds down, producer Antonio Cupo gives a tiny glimpse behind the scenes of the Hallmark movie saying, "This is the best crew right here. Fantastic." 🎥 https://t.co/y3W2j5ZgRG pic.twitter.com/FBREoyc9dr — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 31, 2021

Producer Antonio Cupo gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse, saying that he had “the best crew right here.”

At one point there were rumors that Paevey might have been starring in a movie called “Christmas in London.” However, production on this movie hasn’t even started yet.

Director Ron Oliver shared a sneak peek of his next Hallmark Christmas movie, CHRISTMAS IN LONDON. "Apologize for being incommunicado lately," he wrote. "When his muse strikes, it demands attention" To which frequent muse Ryan Paevey replied: "Swoon" 📸 https://t.co/wV9kDFinGV pic.twitter.com/GimwD1hjox — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 16, 2021

Director Ron Oliver is overseeing “Christmas in London.” When he wrote about the movie in March, he tagged Paevey in his post.

In April, he tweeted that he was working on starting a new movie with Paevey.

Oliver directed “Christmas at the Plaza,” which Paevey starred in.

Paevey keeps himself very busy when he’s not starring in Hallmark movies. Paevey makes jewelry by hand, Parade reported. His business is called Fortunate Wanderer and it’s based in Los Angeles. On his website, he says he founded the business to share prints of his photography and it has since grown to encompass much more.

The website noted: “What began as an intent to share photography captured from the saddle of a steel horse on the many wanderings of founder Ryan Paevey, has transformed into a more broadly represented scope. Now, Fortunate Wanderer has expanded into a number of adventure inspired items. As a Wanderer, you experience new places, new things, new people. You observe, you capture images, you find unique trappings that remind you of your journey once you’re back home. Fortunate Wanderer has begun to build a brand for other Wanderers of the world, offering everything a wanderer should have for their adventures – inspiration, gear, and trappings that become trimmings.”

Paevey most recently starred in “A Little Daytime Drama” with Jen Lilley. According to IMDb, “A Little Daytime Drama” (previously called “Love in the Afternoon”) was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver and The Bridge Studios in Burnaby, British Columbia.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September 2021 Lineup of New Movies