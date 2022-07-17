Ryan Paevey Comments on Why a 3rd ‘Mr. Darcy’ Movie Is Delayed

Ryan Paevey’s “Mr. Darcy” movies are favorites among Hallmark fans. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a third movie ever since the second premiered severely years ago. Paevey recently shared if there’s even still a chance for that movie to happen.

He Said the Stars Want to Do a 3rd Movie, But It All Depends on Hallmark

In an interview with TV Insider, Paevey said that he would love to make a third movie. In fact, he said Cindy Busby is also already interested in a third movie too, and it all just depends on Hallmark.

“We’ve been ready to go since we walked off the set of number two,” Paevey said. “I’m in. I know Cindy [Busby] is in. I can probably call Frances [Fisher] and see if she would want to join us for a few days. I think we’re good to go. It’s a question of if the powers-that-be want to do another one. I know fans are pumped about the potential.”

The first movie in the series, “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” premiered in 2015. This was a modern-day twist on “Pride & Prejudice” where Busby portrayed Elizabeth and Paevey was Darcy. The movie was directed by David Winning.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy Fishing for direction in life, Elizabeth gets the opportunity of showing her dog in a fancy New York dog show. The judge, Donovan Darcy, comes across as aristocratic and rude, and a chain of misunderstandings unfold during the competition, complicating their attraction to one another. Based on characters by Jane Austen. Stars Ryan Paevey, Cindy… 2015-12-23T21:59:25Z

The second movie premiered in 2018 and was called “Marrying Mr. Darcy.” This movie was directed by Steven R. Monroe.

Preview – Marrying Mr. Darcy Starring Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey Elizabeth and Donovan are very different people; she's a down-to-earth high school teacher and he's a reserved New York businessman. So, when they get engaged, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. Find out more here: hallmarkchannel.com/marrying-mr-darcy 2018-05-16T03:47:21Z

The synopsis for the second movie reads, “Some six months after they first crossed verbal swords at a Washington D.C. dog show, schoolteacher Elizabeth Scott (Cindy Busby) and businessman/philanthropist Donovan Darcy (Ryan Paevey) are blissfully in love and newly engaged. With Donovan in agreement, she looks forward to planning a small autumn wedding with the help of her mother and sister. After Donovan’s previously scornful Aunt Violet (Frances Fisher) makes a heartfelt apology for her past behavior, Elizabeth is glad to include her in the planning process. As the weeks fly by and the arrangements for the wedding grow more elaborate, Elizabeth feels the burden of expectations she will face as Mrs. Darcy. Worse still, Donovan himself is wrapped up in his work and increasingly unavailable to her. Reminded yet again of their tremendous differences in background and temperament, Elizabeth can’t help but ask herself: should she marry Mr. Darcy?”

Paevey Previously Told Fans to Keep Telling Hallmark They Want a New Movie

Paevey previously told fans in 2020 that if they want a new movie, they need to “keep telling the powers that be that this is what you want,” TV Shows Ace reported.

He shared this when he took over the Hallmark Channel’s Instagram page while the network was celebrating Christmas in July. While on the page, he answered fan questions, which included fans wondering if a third Mr. Darcy movie was ever going to be made.

In 2018, Teri Wilson, who wrote the first book and the idea for the second movie, told the Bubbly Sesh podcast that she also had written a Christmas book about Mr. Darcy.

And you Ryan Paevey are the new found best Mr.Darcy 🥰@hallmarkchannel just a little reminder we’re waiting for the sequel to #MarryingMrDarcy pretty please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eLypkyNoiA — Maria Grazia (@MariaGrazia_mtl) November 7, 2019

In 2019, Paevey shared on Twitter that he thought Colin Firth was the best Mr. Darcy, but he was “honored to be connected to that character in any way.”

