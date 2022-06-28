Ryan Paevey Reveals Big Changes Coming to Hallmark

In a recent interview, Hallmark star Ryan Paevey revealed that Hallmark is making big changes to its storylines. However, the network will still remain true to its core tenets that make viewers feel good watching a movie.

Paevey Said the Network Is Changing ‘Fundamental Storylines & Equations’

In an interview with TV Insider, Paevey said that the “powers that be” at Hallmark know the movies sometimes can get a bit repetitive and they’re working on making changes to the fundamental storylines.

Paevey said:

It’s rare you can find a place like Hallmark that will consistently serve feel-good stuff. We get the accusation that it’s a little repetitive. Powers that be know that. The fundamental storylines and equations are starting to change. Becoming more inclusive, embracing a broader range of content and subject matter to be more reflective of real life.

However, he also provided assurance that the core of what makes Hallmark Hallmark will continue to be the same.

“The core of it is still the same,” he said. “The stuff we have you should be able to smile a little wider after watching.”

Paevey signed a deal with Crown Media Family Networks, the company behind Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in May, Deadline reported. In an Instagram post, Hallmark revealed that Paevey had signed an “exclusive, multi-picture deal.”

Paevey told Deadline about his new contract: “Being part of Hallmark is like no other experience I’ve ever had. The creative people I’ve had the pleasure of working with both at the network and on every set have made this collaboration so special and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

He Said He’s Not Currently Interested in Returning to Soap Operas

Paevey also told TV Insider that while he doesn’t want to make any permanent commitments, he’s not currently interested in returning to soap operas.

“I don’t have a burning desire to return to soap operas but never say never,” he said.

Paevey explained that when he first started acting for “General Hospital,” he wasn’t even really an actor yet and had nothing on his resume. He said the first few days were hard because he had “massive food poisoning” on his first day of filming and had to still learn 36 pages of dialogue. He also said that if it wasn’t for Finola Hughes, “I would have gotten fired.”

“I didn’t know what I was doing…” he said. “The public was not terribly kind to me when I started out. I showed up completely clueless.”

When Paevey’s character Nathan West died, it was one of the most mourned deaths in the history of “General Hospital,” Soaps in Depth reported.

In an interview from 2018 with SoapHub, Paevey said at the time that he had always planned to stay on the soap opera for four years and move on when his contract was up.

“My contract came up,” he said. “There are other avenues I want to explore. It’s an amicable parting. Our time together has run its course… I will forever be grateful for my time at GH, what it brought into my life, and what it taught me. It has opened my eyes to a whole new world.”

