Ryan Paevey Lands Major Deal With Hallmark

Ryan Paevey just signed a major deal with Hallmark, marking another major star committing to Crown Media’s television networks.

Paevey Signed a Major, Exclusive Deal With Hallmark

Paevey signed a new deal with Crown Media Family Networks, the company behind Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Deadline reported. Deadline did not share many details about the deal in its story.

Paevey said about his new deal: “Being part of Hallmark is like no other experience I’ve ever had. The creative people I’ve had the pleasure of working with both at the network and on every set have made this collaboration so special and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive VP, said about Paevey’s new deal: “Ryan is a consummate professional who always brings a special spark to the characters he plays, making him a favorite among our viewers. We’re excited to extend our partnership with Ryan and can’t wait to get started on his next project for us.”

Deadline did not reveal how long Paevey’s contract was far, whether it’s exclusive, or how many movies it involves. However, Hallmark revealed more details in an Instagram post. The network revealed that Paevey had just signed an “exclusive, multi-picture deal.”

Daly did tell Deadline that Hallmark has a new focus on signing actors for short-term, exclusive deals.

“It’s usually for either two movies, and some of them are for a Christmas movie,” Daly told Deadline. “It’s really to make sure that we have access to that talent during the year. We put a lot of thought into who we’re going after and who we’re locking down so that we have a range of people and a range of talent that we can say we pre-negotiated. When the time comes and we have the perfect script for them, we just pop them in there. The deals are basically done and we’re ready to roll.”

She added that some people had turned them down for exclusive deals, but “we’re all still reaching constantly” and they have some names still on their wishlist.

Paevey has not yet posted about his deal on Instagram. In response to the news about Paevey’s new deal, colleagues and fans alike wrote their congratulations on Hallmark’s post.

Jonathan Bennett replied, writing: “He’s the best.”

One fan inquired if this might mean they’d finally get a third “Darcy” movie.

Another fan wrote, “Love Ryan and I’m so happy for him!!!! 💙 So excited to see some new stuff with him!!!!”

Hallmark & GAC Have Been Signing Many Stars to New Deals Recently

There’s been a lot of back-and-forth lately as Hallmark stars have signed multi-picture deals with Crown Media, while others signed deals with competing network GAC Media.

Crown Media has recently signed numerous stars to multi-picture deals with the Hallmark Channel. Andrew Walker just signed an exclusive contract with the company. His deal follows recent announcements from Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Brennan Elliott, and Jonathan Bennett.

Others have signed with GAC Media. Danica McKellar signed an exclusive three-year contract with GAC Media, and Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan also signed contracts with the network.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s May 2022 Movie Lineup