Hallmark Star’s Ex Returns to Instagram Following Sudden Divorce Filing

Hallmark actor Joey Lawrence and his wife of two years Samantha Cope are getting divorced. According to Page Six, Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence, citing irreconcilable differences.

Days after the news broke, Cope returned to Instagram with a message for fans.

“An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in,'” she wrote. “She also reminded me: ‘the more you cry, the less you pee.’ So let them flow. You got this,” she added.

Lawrence, who starred in Hallmark’s “Hitched for the Holidays,” and Cope tied the knot in 2022 and have one daughter together. Per the court documents obtained by Page Six, Cope has requested sole physical custody of 1-year-old Dylan Rose.

This is Lawrence’s third divorce; he was previously married to Chandie Yawn-Nelson and to Michelle Vella.

Fans Showed Samantha Cope Support in the Comments Section of Her Post

In the video that Cope posted, she shared some candid moments of herself crying. Shortly after Cope shared the post, dozens of people took to the comments section to react.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so shocked he did this to you you did not deserve this and either did your daughter prayers to you hang in there so disappointed in him not cool,” one person wrote.

“I so sorry, you don’t deserve this. I listened to him say he wanted to be a good role model for his brothers, he can’t even stay faithful,” someone else said, adding, “I’m no longer a fan of his.”

“I’m so sorry your trust was broken in a monumental way. Healing hurts, but the journey is worth it,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful girl, you got this. Let the tears out and let them evolve into who you will become on the other side. An amazing woman, and an incredible mother,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Joey Lawrence Has Been Accused of Having an Affair With a Co-Star

Prior to filing for divorce, Cope posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

“Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom. Some things are a second chance,” the quote read, in part.

After she filed for divorce, TMZ reported that Edward Rider accused Lawrence of having an affair with his wife, Melina Alves. Lawrence and Alves co-star in the Lifetime film, “Socked in for Christmas.” Rider’s claim was made in his own divorce filing in the state of New Jersey.

“Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer,” a source told People magazine in story published on August 22. “He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him,” the source added.

Heavy previously reached out to Lawrence’s rep for comment.

