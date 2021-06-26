Where Was ‘Sand Dollar Cove’ Filmed?: See Cast & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Sand Dollar Cove,” premieres Saturday, June 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Chad Michael Murray, Aly Michalka, and Clare Bowen. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought the movie to life.

‘Sand Dollar Cove’ Was Filmed in Connecticut

“Sand Dollar Cove” was filmed in various locations in Connecticut in April.

One of the locations was Mystic, Connecticut, as shared in the tag of this Instagram post from filming.

Here’s another filming moment from Mystic, Connecticut.

Another location was Esker Point Beach in Groton, Connecticut.

Groton Village was another filming location.

Carson’s Store in Noank, Connecticut, was another filming location. They had to shut down during filming, according to their Instagram post. The store is renamed Sand Dollar Cafe for the movie, The Day reported. Another filming location in Noank was the town dock, where a carnival scene was filmed.

Do you recognize the store from the movie?

Another filming location was Stonington, The Day reported. The Hallmark movie “Holiday for Heroes” was previously filmed there.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes moment.

Clare Bowen, who stars in the movie, shared that flying out for filming was her first time on a plane in over a year.

In April, Citrola Casting had an open call for SAG and non-union members while filming in Connecticut.

Synthetic Cinema International produced the movie. They’ve produced a number of movies in Connecticut for both Hallmark and Lifetime, The Day reported.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads, “Stamford developer Elli works on acquiring a beachfront property in Sand Dollar Cove, a quaint Connecticut beach town, but falls for the town’s charm and property owner in the process.”

Chad Michael Murray is Brody. In 2018 he was in Hallmark’s “Road to Christmas,” he starred in Hallmark’s “Love in Winterland” in 2020, and in 2019 he starred in Hallmark’s “Write Before Christmas.” He also starred with Torrey DeVitto on “One Tree Hill,” where he played Lucas. His other credits include “Riverdale” (Edgar Evernever), Star (Xander), “Agent Carter” (Jack), “Texas Rising” (Mirabeau), “Scream Queens,” “Left Behind,” “Chosen’ (Jacob), “A Madea Christmas,” “Dawson’s Creek” (Charlie Todd), “Gilmore Girls” (Tristin Dugray), and more.

Aly Michalka is Elli. Her previous credits include “MacGyver,” “iZombie” (Peyton Charles), “Aly & AJ” video short series, “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television” (Amy), “Anger Management,” “Two and a Half Men” (Brooke), “Hellcats” (Marti Perkins), “Phil of the Future” (Kelly), and more.

Clare Bowen is Pam. Her previous credits include “Hungry Ghosts” (Liz), “Nashville” (Scarlett), “Dead Man’s Burden,” “The Talk,” “10 Days to Die,” “Home and Away” (Nina), and more.

Lily Jane Chachula is Millie. She was in the short “Wampus” and she has several other appearances in post-production, including “Lioness,” “Scenes from a Marriage,” “Pink Flamingos,” and “Girl in the Woods” episode 1.

Also starring are:

Michelle Liu Coughlin (Laura)

Glynnis O’Connor (Nana)

Mark Famigiletti (Tate)

Tobias Truvillion (Mayor Conway)

Mark Hattan (Tom Kemper)

