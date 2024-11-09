‘Santa Tell Me’ Behind the Scenes: Cast Stories & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Santa Tell Me,” premieres on Saturday, November 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind the scenes cast stories.

‘Santa Tell Me’ Was Filmed in Langley & Vancouver, Canada Regions

Reuniting Daniel Lissing and Erin Krakow of “When Calls the Heart,” “Santa Tell Me” was shot in the Langley and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada regions.

Martini Town in Langley is a popular location to film Christmas movies because of its gorgeous Christmas ambiance. This mini-town is often utilized in movies, such as “The Wedding Cottage.” If some locations look especially familiar, it’s because “The 5-Year Christmas Party” was also filmed at Martini Town.

Krakow shared a post with a video of the stars filming in Martini Town.

The crew also used the Robson Square Ice Rink in Vancouver for one of its scenes. Krakow posted about it, saying: “We shot all night at the Robson Square skating rink and I felt like I was 7 years old again. 🥰⛸️”

(If you want to visit the ice rink, it’s reopening sometime in December.)

Director Ryan Landels posted that every day on the set felt like Christmas.

Landels wrote and directed the movie, Krakow shared.

“It was a joy working with him every step of the way. Such a talent. Such a good person. Such a magical imagination. It was an honor to help bring his script to life, 💌✨” she wrote.

Krakow also shared that it was delightful working with Jess Brown.

Landels posted a behind-the-scenes photo, writing: “In between camera setups with @daniellissing.”

Filming wrapped in early March, he also shared.

Landels shared a beautiful behind-the-scenes photo from the set, writing, “I love my job.”

Benjamin Ayres also took to Instagram to post some behind-the-scenes moments and more.

Lissing said the movie involved “long days” and “late nights.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.”

Erin Krakow stars as Olivia. According to her bio, she’s an actor an producer, best known for her role in the popular Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart.” She portrays Elizabeth Thornton, a small-town school teacher. She studied drama at the Juilliard School in New York before switching to TV.

Prior to “When Calls the Heart,” Krakow starred in “Army Wives.” She’s also appeared in several Hallmark films including “A Summer Romance” and “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen.”

Daniel Lissing is Chris. According to his bio, he’s perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Mountie Jack Thornton in the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart.” He began his acting career with roles in Australian TV before transitioning to American TV and film.

Lissing became a Hallmark favorite through his role as the romantic lead opposite Krakow’s character, Elizabeth. His character was central to the show’s early seasons and built a devoted fanbase, but he departed the series in 2018 when his character was killed off. Since then, Lissing has continued acting, appearing in other projects like “The Rookie” and Hallmark movies like “Christmas in Love.”

Benjamin Ayres is Nick A. According to his bio, he’s well known for his roles in Hallmark Channel movies and TV series, as well as his recurring role as Dr. Zachary Miller on “Saving Hope.” Born in British Columbia, he often plays both romantic and comedic leads in Hallmark films. Some popular Hallmark titles featuring Ayres include “Chronicle Mysteries” and “Love By Chance.”

He is also an avid photographer. It’s one of the ways he stays connected to his audience beyond his acting career.

Christopher Russell is Nick B. According to his bio, he’s a Canadian actor known for his work in both TV and film, particularly in Hallmark movies. Some of his TV appearances include “Day of the Dead,” “UnREAL,” “Dirk Gently’s,” “iZombie,” “Catch a Christmas Star,” “Flashpoint,” and more.

Kurt Szarka, originally from Calgary, Alberta, is Nick C. According to his bio, one of his first acting gigs was playing Scrooge in a school production of “A Christmas Carol.” After studying economics and finance, he worked on the trading floor while pursuing acting in his free time. He eventually moved to the West Coast. Szarka’s roles include playing Slam Bradley in “Batwoman,” a role in “Riverdale,” appearances in Netflix’s “Maid” and “Love Hard,” and Syfy’s “Wynonna Earp.” He has also appeared in Hallmark’s “Picture Perfect Mysteries” and “Falling for You.”

Szarka co-founded ReadyJaK Studios, which is releasing the film “Brother” in 2025.