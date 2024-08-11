Sarah Drew Calls New Hallmark Role ‘Absolute Heaven’

After nearly three months of filming her new Hallmark holiday series, Sarah Drew is ready to head home to her family — but not before letting fans know what a magical time she’s had making “Mistletoe Murders.”

On August 10, 2024, Drew wrote on Instagram, “That’s a wrap on season 1 of Mistletoe Murders. I’m all joyed and cried out. Good lord, this was heaven. Absolute heaven.”

Sarah Drew Says She’s Made ‘Forever Friends’ While Filming ‘Mistletoe Murders’

On May 16, Hallmark Media announced via Deadline that Drew would star in “Mistletoe Murders,” a mystery series based on an Audible podcast of the same name that’s been a “global hit,” the outlet reported.

In the series, Drew plays lead character Emily Lane and also serves as an executive producer on the show, but no other cast members have been announced. Drew headed to Toronto in June to begin filming and has periodically shared glimpses from the set on social media.

In her August 10 update, the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum wrote, “I cannot put into words – I mean- I will later- but it will be hard to put into words how magical this show is- these humans- these new forever friends- this family we’ve forged here in Toronto this summer.”

“I can’t share more until the rest of the cast is announced,” she continued, “and then I will be spamming you with BTS JOY! My heart is full to bursting. I don’t know how I got so lucky. Now back to my beautiful hubby and kiddos. Dying to squeeze them all. What a rollercoaster this whole life is. ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰🎬🎬🎬”

Fans Thrilled About Sarah Drew’s ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Update

Friends and fans were thrilled to hear how excited Drew is about the upcoming series, including someone who commented, “❤️🙌 God bless you, @thesarahdrew. You never cease to amaze us all with your zest for your work & life. Can’t wait to see this new show.”

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations I can’t wait to watch it. You were incredible in the last movie on Hallmark and I can’t stop watching it over and over.”

“Mistletoe Murders” will be Hallmark’s first-ever mystery series, building on the popularity of its many mystery movies. The company announced in July that it the series will air on Hallmark+, per Us Weekly, the streaming service that Hallmark Movies Now will become in September.

On the podcast the series is based on, “How I Met Your Mother” actress Cobie Smulders has voiced the role of Emily Lane for two seasons, according to Yahoo, with a third season in the works. Deadline said the character is “smart, tough, and observant, but also kind, empathetic, and charming with a great — albeit dry — sense of humor.”

According to a synopsis of the TV series by Hallmark, “When Emily isn’t busy running her charming small-town Christmas-themed store, ‘Under the Mistletoe,’ she finds herself compelled to investigate local murders with the help of handsome local police detective and his teen daughter. On the surface, Emily is a perfectly lovely, good-natured mystery lover – but she is hiding a secret past that, if exposed, threatens to destroy the new life she has built in Fletcher’s Grove.”

Hallmark has not yet released a premiere date for “Mistletoe Murders.”