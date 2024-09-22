Hallmark Actor & Wife Involved in Head-On Collision

Hallmark actor Scott Cohen and his wife, Anastasia Traina, were involved in a car accident that nearly cost them their lives.

In an interview with Page Six, Cohen explained that he and Traina were heading to their home in Brooklyn, New York, in June, when they got caught in the middle of a high-speed car chase. The suspect in the chase ended up hitting Cohen’s car head on.

“We thought we were dead,” Cohen told Page Six. “My wife’s arm is all messed up. I have a broken sternum, which is supposed to be never-healing. It’s like called a nonunion break, and it’s never going to heal,” he said.

Per the Astoria Post, the suspect was driving over the Greenpoint Avenue Bridge before colliding with another vehicle — the one Cohen and his wife were in. “The suspect’s car burst into flames as he fled on foot, attempting to evade arrest,” the report states. It’s unknown if the suspect was ever caught.

Cohen, who is known for his role in “Gossip Girl,” played Wolf in the 2000 Hallmark miniseries “The 10th Kingdom.”

Scott Cohen Shared a Video Documenting the Crash

Back in July 2024, Cohen took to Instagram to share a video that he made documenting the crash and some of his time in the hospital.

“With broken bones, bruised bodies, lots of drugs, and the impact of a random act of aggression that hit us we venture on,” he captioned the post.

“I’m very pissed my existence right now is about healing but at the same time truly grateful @afunnybunnypicture and I are both here to experience the love and incredible generosity of friends and family. We know when we know in life. The fragility of us all and how life can change in an instant. Lessons we don’t want to learn but often are forced to. Here to tell the story I guess,” he added.

A few days earlier, Traina shared a post of her own.

“Scotty and I are so grateful to be alive after our car was hit by runaway car being pursued by the police in greenpoint Brooklyn last night. This occurred after such a joyful event of meeting family and friends and viewing Claire’s beautiful first film! We are also grateful to have such beautiful friends calling, texting and asking and doing so much for us! We are so blessed,” she wrote.

Fans Reacted to Scott Cohen’s Post

After reading that Cohen and his wife were in an accident, many fans took to the comments section to send uplifting messages and prayers to the couple.

“I hope you’re both healed very soon,” one person wrote.

“Sending healing vibes and prayers for a speedy recovery,” someone else added.

“Just good vibes for you, Scott! Wishing you a good and quick recovery,” a third comment read.

“Wow Scott! I had no idea you went through this, but glad you are doing okay,” a fourth Instagram user said.

