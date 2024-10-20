‘Scouting for Christmas’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s third Countdown to Christmas movie, “Scouting for Christmas,” premieres on Sunday, October 20th, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Carlo Marks. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Scouting for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

“Scouting for Christmas” was filmed in a familiar neighborhood to Hallmark fans: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The province is already home to several productions, and director Jason Bourque may have a little to do with it, since he’s already directed other successful holiday movies in the area.

Bourque shared that they wrapped filming on May 4.

“What a wonderful creative rollercoaster with an incredible cast and crew,” he wrote.

The movie’s working title was “A Dad for Christmas.” (Because a previous Christmas movie from 2006 has the same name, this might be why the title was changed.)

Tamera Mowry-Housley also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the movie.

She wrote: “This one is so special and I can’t wait for y’all to see it.❤️ @audreywise you were such a treat. @carlohmarks thank you for being such a lovely leading man. You made it easy @sleepwalker43 you already know. Thanks for being our anchor 🤗 and @jayciedotin you’re a dream to work with and hilarious! Let me know what else is on your holiday movie list.”

Marcy T. House was also excited and for a special reason: this was her first executive producer and actor spot in a movie.

She wrote on Instagram on May 3: “All we really have are our dreams, vision boards, hopes, prayers & bucket lists. It’s a wrap 🎬!!! Yesterday I wrapped my first film as an Executive Producer/Actor! It was such a magical experience and the bar is now set extremely high!! So many people to thank but I have to give the biggest shoutout to my sister/friend @ilenestaple !!! When I say surround yourself with people who fight for you in rooms you’re not in – she’s the poster child for exactly that! Thank you 🙏🏾”

She also shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures along with her post.

The pictures were tagged in Vancouver.

She also posted a reel on Instagram about her driving in for day 1 of 15. On that day, they were filming on set at a popular local u-pick farm called Krause Berry Farms.

Krause Berry Farms posted on their Instagram in April about being closed for a Christmas movie by Hallmark that was being filmed.

They later elaborated that it was “A Dad for Christmas” (this movie’s original name while filming.)

Houseo celebrated her birthday on set with the cast and staff.

Actress Layla Verrault posted on her Instagram about the movie as well.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Angela has been a busy realtor since her amicable divorce a couple of years ago to Dakota, a paleontologist whose adventures kept him anywhere but home. Now, she is a devoted if often harried, single mom to a smart and loving 10-year-old girl, Brooklyn. Angela’s busy schedule makes it hard for her to find time for much of anything…or anyone…else. As it is, she can barely get Brooklyn to her scout meetings on time, much to the disapproval of the other mothers. When Brooklyn gets the idea to have William, the owner of her favorite bakery, cater her scout troop’s posh annual holiday event, she asks Angela to work with him on pitching the idea to the moms in charge. Despite sensing that her daughter might be trying to play cupid, she agrees to help and finds herself enjoying time with him, but is reluctant to open her heart and life to someone new. When Dakota returns, missing her, Angela must decide what is best for her daughter and best for her heart.

Tamera Mowry-Housley is Angela. According to her bio, she’s well known for her role as Tamera Campbell on the 1990s hit sitcom “Sister, Sister,” where she starred alongside her identical twin sister, Tia Mowry. She is married to journalist Adam Housley, and they have two children, Aden and Ariah.

In April, she received the Trailblazer Award from the Special Needs Network at the 16th annual Pink Pump Affair.

Carlo Marks is William. According to his bio, he’s built a reputation in romantic comedies and holiday-themed movies, such as “A Kismet Christmas,” “Making Spirits Bright,” and “Love in Store.” He also starred as David in Hallmark’s series “Chesapeake Shores,” and appeared in “Th eFlash” and “The 100,” along with “Smallville” and “Stargate Universe.”

Also starring, according to IMDb:

Jaycie Dotin (Elizabeth)

Marci T. House (Sarah)

Jacqueline Ann Steuart (Netta)

Audrey Wise Alvarez (Brooklyn)

Layla Verreault (Tabitha)

