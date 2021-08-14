Where Was ‘Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6’ Filmed?

The Hallmark Channel’s final installment in the “Wedding March” series premieres on Saturday, August 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. “Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6” stars Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett, Caitlin Stryker, and Nathan Witte. Read on to learn all the details about the movie, including where it was filmed and the cast who stars in it.

‘Wedding March 6’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Wedding March 6” was filmed in British Columbia, Canada. The wedding venue that Olivia and Mick run, called Willow Lake Inn in the movies, is actually Rowena’s Inn on the River in Harrison Mills, BC. Filming wrapped on May 31.

Rowena’s is a 160-acre estate that was built in the 1800s, according to I’ve Scene It on Hallmark and Country Living. It was originally owned by the Pretty family and once called Pretty Estates, and now it features an inn, four cottages, a restaurant, and a golf course. Kerry from I’ve Scene It On Hallmark interviewed the owners of the estate and actually stayed on the property. She reported that the Pretty couple bought the land in 1924, and Charles Pretty built a dam to produce electricity for the property. She said the property was just as beautiful in person as it looks on TV. The inn was converted into a bed and breakfast in 1995.

If you’re interested, Rowena’s (now a Sandpiper Resort member) offers wedding packages, so you can experience the feeling of “Wedding March” in your own wedding if you like.

Another filming location is Harrison Hot Springs, BC, which is tagged in the Instagram post below. This has been a popular location for recent Hallmark movies, including “The 27-Hour Day,” “My Best Friend’s Bouquet,” the latest “Mystery 101” movie, and more.

On Instagram, Bissett shared this behind-the-scenes montage with Wagner and the rest of the cast.

Since filming, Bissett recently adopted kittens!

On the last day of filming, Stryker shared a post on Instagram and wrote: “This is it! Last day wrap day on #WeddingMarch6 what a treat it has been. Many thanks to the super fun cast and crew! See ya on the next one 😘 (I don’t do goodbyes.)”

She also shared this next photo with the cast and said she was having a blast on set.

Wagner was known for playing pranks on Bissett during filming.

Here’s another video he shared showing a candid moment with her.

And here are Wagner and Bissett in a photoshoot for the movie:

Witte shared this photo from his last day on set and wrote: ”

Last day on set with Wedding March 6 and what a pleasure it’s been working with such a stellar cast, crew & @hallmarkchannel. It’s a fantastic feeling to be able to come to work and it not feel even remotely like it. What dreams are made of.✨ Thank you @jackielindcasting for doing such an impeccable job at putting this cast together. You’re an allstar out here🏅 Some of the best onset catering and cookies provided by the lovely @tastebudsonset. Stay tuned for Wedding Season @hallmarkies. @harrison_hot_springs You done gone and did it again. Is there something in the 💧😆

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “The modest wedding plans of a celebrity and his down-to-earth fiancée escalate while Mick gets an enticing opportunity Olivia won’t let him refuse, putting their own big day in jeopardy.”

Josie Bissett is Olivia. Bissett’s many credits include “When Calls the Heart” (AJ Foster from 2017-2018), “Fantasy Island,” “Pregnant at 17,” “A Mother’s Instinct,” “Christmas with Tucker,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” (Kathleen), “Melrose Place” (Jane Andrews Mancini), “The Sky’s on Fire,” “I Do, They Don’t,” “Valerie” (Cara), and more.

Jack Wagner is Mick. Wagner also plays the role of Bill Avery on “When Calls the Heart.” His many other credits include “Love on the Vines,” “Ray Donovan,” “Heartbreakers,” “General Hospital” (Frisco for 219 episodes), “The Bold and the Beautiful” (Dominick for 1,333 episodes), “See Dad Run,” “Titans” (Jack Williams), “Melrose Place” (Dr. Peter Burns), “Sunset Beach,” “Santa Barbara” (Warren), and more.

Caitlin Stryker is Autumn. Her credits include “Day of the Dead” (Nicole – in post-production), “Clarice” (Rebecca), “A Million Little Things,” “It Was Always You,” “American Tourist: Nightmare in Thailand” (Jewel), “Mystery 101,” “A Valentine’s Match,” “Christmas Town,” “Get Gone,” “SnowComing,” “Just Add Romance,” “Hailey Dean Mystery,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “A Feeling of Home,” “Four Christmases and a Wedding,” “Harvest Love,” “Continuum” (Elena), and more.

Nathan Witte is Curt. His credits include “Another Life,” “Sweet Carolina,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” “My Best Friend’s Bouquet,” “Batwoman” (Agent Robles), “Charmed” (Godric), “The Christmas Miracle,” “Realization” (Alex), “Hailey Dean Mystery,” “Riverdale,” “Every Day Is Christmas,” “A Million Little Things,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “The Art of Us,” “Continuum,” “Ms. Matched,” “Arrow,” and more.

Also starring are:

Kyle Warren (Sean)

Chelsey Marie Reist (Jess)

Adil Zaidi (Dev)

Chris Rosamond (James)

Susan Hogan (Nora)

Serge Houde (Jonny)

Angela Moore (Minister)

Benita Ha (Kathy)

Claude Knowlton (Hector)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Martin)

Ashley Diana Morris (Beautiful Actress)

Jeanie Cloutier (Sales Associate)

Jordan Waunch (Reporter)

Melissa Kerzner (Hair Stylist)

Fiona Forbes (Interviewer)

Emma Oliver (Aubrey)

Sharmaine Yeoh (Bridal Shop Owner)

