Hallmark Alum Reveals Moment She Learned of Co-Star’s Death: ‘Shocking’

Hallmark alum Tori Spelling opened up about the moment she learned that her co-star (and fellow Hallmark alum) Shannen Doherty had died. “It was shocking,” according to People.

Doherty died after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 53.

Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, told People on July 14 about Doherty’s death.

“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane said. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.”

Doherty was well known for her roles on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” but she was also known among Hallmark viewers for her leading role in Hallmark’s 2010 movie, “Growing the Big One,” opposite Kavan Smith. Spelling starred in the Hallmark movies “A Carol Christmas” and “Family Plan.”

Tori Spelling Said She ‘Knew Immediately’ When Her Phone ‘Kept Buzzing’

In an episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Spelling said that she was asleep on July 14 when her phone “kept going off,” People first reported. When she realized it was only 7 a.m., she said she “knew immediately” that someone had died.

“Somebody important died,” she recalled thinking. Instead of going on social media, she checked Google.

“I saw that Shannen had passed on Saturday night and it was shocking,” she recalled.

She said that numerous people going through cancer and other diseases had looked to Doherty “for inspiration and power to carry on.” But, Spelling added, she was particularly blessed because she was able to be with Doherty in person.

“I got to see that in person her whole life, which is beautiful,” Spelling said.

Spelling previously shared on her 90210MG podcast that she was grateful she got a second chance with Doherty, because that wasn’t always the case with other people who died, People first reported.

“I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance…” she said. “I feel like she and I had that, and I’m super grateful for that.”

Doherty’s oncologist, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, said that her final moments were both somber and beautiful. Piro told People that Doherty wanted “to live every day … as if it were the beginning of … another chapter for her.”

Holly Robinson Peete Filmed a Pilot with Doherty

Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete also had fond memories of Doherty, which she shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Doherty’s death.

In her post, Peete revealed that she was supposed to be a guest on Doherty’s podcast and she was looking forward to the opportunity.

“I was supposed to do your podcast… I was so looking forward to that…” she wrote.

Peete also revealed that she and Doherty had filmed a pilot together decades ago.

“Crushed💔,” she wrote. “I will miss you Shannen. We just got each other. I am so glad we were cast together for a pilot 20 years ago…We hit it off right away and been friends since then…”

Other Hallmark stars also shared their condolences when news of Doherty’s death was made public.