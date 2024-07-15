Former Hallmark Star’s Divorce Finalized Hours Before Her Death: Report

Former Hallmark star Shannen Doherty accomplished something major just before her death. The “Growing the Big One” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star settled her divorce with ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko shortly before she died at 53, according to People.

Shannen Doherty & Kurt Iswarienko Both Signed the Divorce Agreement

Doherty died on July 13, People noted, after a years-long battle with cancer. The outlet indicated Doherty and Iswarienko finalized an agreement for their divorce in the days before her death.

The media outlet reviewed the divorce agreement documents filed in court. People indicated Doherty signed paperwork on July 12. In the agreement, she agreed to waive spousal support.

The former Hallmark star also agreed to a “default or uncontested dissolution” of their marriage, People shared. The outlet noted that this indicated the former couple agreed on a divorce settlement outside of court.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the documents People reviewed stated.

The outlet indicated that Iswarienko signed the paperwork on July 13, the same day Doherty died. The news of her death emerged on July 14.

Us Weekly confirmed that the paperwork was submitted to the court prior to Doherty’s death. After reviewing the documents, the media outlet shared the documentation stated, “This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action.”

Doherty indicated in the agreement, “I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support,” Us Weekly shared.

Doherty Previously Suggested Iswarienko Delayed the Divorce Finalization on Purpose

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023. The couple married in October 2011, and after the filing, Doherty’s rep told People, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted.”

In June, People reviewed court documents filed by Doherty where she alleged Iswarienko intentionally prolonged the divorce proceedings. “It is simply not right,” she noted.

Doherty indicated she believed he was delaying the divorce finalization “in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”

At the time, Iswarienko’s attorney Katherine Heersema countered her allegation. “Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing]’ for Shannen to die. He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward,” she stated.

Fans of Doherty’s were relieved the divorce was resolved before her death.

“Imagine laying on your deathbed and having to deal with one of those clowns,” one supporter commented on a People Instagram post.

Another fan shared the sentiment. “Imagine having to go through something like this during your final hours. Deplorable.”

Someone else added, “Wow! I wouldn’t want to have this guy’s karma!”

“Can’t even imagine struggling to stay alive to finalize a divorce because [of] your greedy ex,” read another response.

“Hope he’s ashamed of himself as he should be. To not allow someone peace on their death bed out of monetary greed is just as low as you can get,” wrote a separate Instagram user.