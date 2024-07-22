Hallmark Actress ‘Didn’t Think’ She Was Going to Die So Soon, Friend Says

Hallmark actress Shannen Doherty didn’t think that she was going to die so soon after her stage IV cancer diagnosis. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star died on July 13, just weeks after starting another round of chemotherapy.

In a new interview, her dear friend, Holly Marie Combs, said that Doherty had “big plans” for the remainder of the year, despite her grim prognosis.

“I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time,” Combs said on the July 22 episode of the “House of Halliwell” podcast.

“That’s the really sad part. We had big, big plans for this year. She didn’t think she was going anywhere anytime soon,” she added.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatment, which sent her into remission two years later. Her cancer returned in 2020, however, and had spread to her bones and her brain. Although Doherty realized her illness was terminal, things seemed to be going okay for her.

“It sounds terribly cliché … until it happens to you, you always think you have more time. Life changes on a dime,” an emotional Combs said on the podcast.

Holly Marie Combs Posted a Tribute to Shannen Doherty on Instagram

After Doherty’s death, Combs took to Instagram to post a tribute to her. The two women, who both starred on “Charmed,” were extremely close friends.

“My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest and I can’t seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now,” Combs wrote.

“I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero fucks given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you,” she added.

Shannen Doherty Remained Upbeat Until the End

Although she did have her moments, Doherty did her best to stay positive and to see the bright side of things throughout her treatment.

For example, on a March 2024 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear,” podcast, she answered some fan questions, including one from someone who asked if she was “happy.”

“I am. I am happy. It’s been an interesting year and a half. 2023 did not start great and I found it incredibly challenging. Every day is a challenge because with cancer, things change all the time … You think you’ve got this protocol that’s amazing, and then all of a sudden your body just stops reacting to it,” she responded.

“Those are hard moments to get through, but I’m happy because I’m still here and I have people in my life now that truly love me and that will walk through hell with me and for me,” she added.

At the time, Doherty didn’t know that she’d only be alive for a few more months.

